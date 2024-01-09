'Baywatch' Star Nicole Eggert Battling Breast Cancer, Friend Raises Nearly $20k to Help Cover Medical Costs
Former Baywatch star Nicole Eggert, widely-known for her role as Summer Quinn, has been diagnosed with stage 2 cribriform carcinoma breast cancer.
The 51-year-old found out the news regarding her health in early December 2023 after she found a lump doing a self-exam, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The ex-Charles in Charge actress told PEOPLE her symptoms included a 25-pound weight gain in just three months and "terrible" throbbing pain in her left breast.
Eggert underwent a discovery mammogram and three biopsies, which confirmed she was battling the disease.
"This journey's been rough for me. This hasn't been a breezy sale through life," she shared.
Eggert said she will need to go under the knife to remove the cancer and has yet to start any chemotherapy or radiation treatments but is still trying to remain optimistic.
The mom of two admitted she has moments of panic where she wants nothing more than to get the cancerous lump "out."
"[Dilyn's] an adult, but I have a 12-year-old at home where I'm the only caregiver. I have no family. I have nothing," she shared.
A GoFundMe launched on behalf of Eggert noted that she lost both of her parents prior to her health battle and is "terrified of not being able to afford the treatments and surgery necessary while also keeping a roof over their heads."
"Her current insurance won't even scratch the surface of what she needs," the description read. "She is tenacious and has always found a way to get by, but this is different. She will be unable to work while undergoing surgery and treatments. She has a long, scary road ahead and has a terrible time asking for help."
As of Tuesday, 386 donations have poured in and nearly $20k has been raised out of a $100k goal.
Her youngest, Keegan, had a tough time hearing about Eggert's diagnosis. The star said her 12-year-old daughter had a look of "horror" on her face.
"It immediately made me realize, there's just no succumbing to this. This is something I have to get through," Eggert vowed. "She needs me more than anything and anybody."
Eggert hopes to be on the road to recovery in the coming months and has plans to start a nonprofit for single parents like herself going through health and financial struggles.