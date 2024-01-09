'Baywatch' Star Nicole Eggert Battling Breast Cancer, Friend Raises Nearly $20k to Help Cover Medical Costs

A GoFundMe launched on behalf of Eggert noted that she lost both of her parents prior to her health battle and is "terrified of not being able to afford the treatments and surgery necessary while also keeping a roof over their heads."

"Her current insurance won't even scratch the surface of what she needs," the description read. "She is tenacious and has always found a way to get by, but this is different. She will be unable to work while undergoing surgery and treatments. She has a long, scary road ahead and has a terrible time asking for help."

As of Tuesday, 386 donations have poured in and nearly $20k has been raised out of a $100k goal.