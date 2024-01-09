Nikki Haley Fires Back at Joe Biden After He Condemns Her Civil War Comments

Hours after Biden's speech, Haley fired back at his remarks during an Iowa town hall event moderated by Fox News' Bret Baier and Martha McCollum.

Haley first slammed the president for holding a campaign event at the church where a 2015 racially-motivated mass shooting took place, in which nine Black church members were killed by white supremacist Dylann Roof.

"For Biden to show up there and give a political speech is offensive in itself," Haley said.