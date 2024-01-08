Your tip
WATCH: Biden's Speech Derailed by Chanting Pro-Palestine Protesters Before They Are Escorted Out of Church

President Biden's speech on Monday was interrupted by pro-Palestine protesters.

Jan. 8 2024

President Joe Biden's speech in South Carolina on Monday was thrown off the rails by pro-Palestine protestors who interjected before repeatedly chanting, "Ceasefire now!"

Biden spoke before a crowd at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, where a deranged gunman fatally shot nine people back in 2015.

"If you really care about the lives lost here you should honor the lives lost and call for a ceasefire in Palestine," one attendee yelled before she and others seated alongside her were escorted out, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The loud plea led to other calls filling the room for a "ceasefire now" amid the Hamas-Israel war.

As the protestors rallied in opposition, his supporters united to yell out, "Four more years!" Biden let the commotion simmer down before he addressed the remarks.

"Look folks I undertsand their passion. I've been quietly working … I've been quietly working with the Israeli government to get them to reduce and significantly get out of Gaza. I'm using all that I can to do that. But I understand the passion," he said.

One woman in particular sang his praises, telling Biden from her seat that he is "an understanding person." She added, "They don't realize that. You're a good man!"

The protests came after nearly 20 current Biden campaign staffers called for the 2024 hopeful to push Israel for a permanent ceasefire, as first reported by Politico.

"As your staff, we believe it is both a moral and electoral imperative for you to publicly call for a cessation of violence," part of the letter read, asking him to stop continuous military aid. "Complicity in the death of over 20,000 Palestinians, 8,200 of whom are children, simply cannot be justified."

Biden said today that he is making efforts to get Israel out of Gaza.

While speaking before the church, Biden spoke about his own personal hardship and how he found solace at Mother Emanuel AME Church after losing his oldest son, Beau, to brain cancer.

"We came here to offer comfort. We receive comfort from you," he said.

Biden had shown his support in return after the mass shooting in 2015. "I pray that the families will find refuge in the shadow of His wings," the then-vice president remarked at the time. "And I pray that the love that all of you have shown to them, and to people around the country and to me, will help mend the broken hearts of their families and mine."

