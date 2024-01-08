Prince Andrew Insists He's 'Going Nowhere' After New Epstein Allegations Force Pressure to Move Out of Royal Lodge
Following new claims of sexual abuse against Prince Andrew, the disgraced monarch doubled down on his fight against brother King Charles II and refused to leave his Royal mansion, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Prince Andrew was reported to British police after unsealed court documents related to late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein turned up new allegations of sexual abuse.
Prince Andrew's refusal is the latest in an ongoing dispute with his brother over his residence, the Royal Lodge in Windsor, where he currently lives with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.
According to a recent report, an insider close to Prince Andrew said he and his ex-wife are "going nowhere" despite the recent accusations.
"The King can’t force him out. He has a cast iron lease that he has absolutely every intention of honoring," the insider told The Mirror, referring to the 75-year lease Prince Andrew signed for the Royal Lodge in 2003.
Sources additionally said Prince Andrew has spent over 7.5 million pounds, roughly $9.5 million, on repairs to the property and still owes about $2 million for renovations.
This isn't the first time he's gone against his brother's wishes.
Sources said Prince Andrew refused to move into the Frogmore Cottage, once inhabited by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, after the initial allegation.
- Royal Eviction: Prince Andrew Will Be 'Forced Out' of Mansion Over Accusations in Unsealed Epstein Documents
- Royal Feud Deepens: Prince Andrew 'Will Not Leave' Windsor Castle If King Charles Tries To Evict Him
- Prince Andrew 'Devastated' After New Allegations Following Jeffrey Epstein Document Dump: Report
King Charles reportedly considered moving his brother to the other estate and cutting off his security funding after he was initially entangled in the Epstein scandal. Prince Andrew was mentioned in court documents tied to the disgraced financier, who died by suicide in his Manhattan jail cell while waiting for his sex trafficking trial.
His name appeared once again after a judge ordered court files to be unsealed from a since-settled civil suit brought by Epstein victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre against the late financier's longtime girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking young women for her boyfriend and his high-profile associates.
Prince Andrew maintains his innocence and denied allegations that he sexually abused Giuffre when she was 17 years old.
Court documents and Epstein's former butler, Juan Alessi, alleged that the monarch received "daily massages” from Giuffre while he stayed at Epstein's residences.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
An anti-establishment group reported Prince Andrew to British police following the highly-anticipated release of the files, which included the names of dozens of Epstein's influential associates.
The Metropolitan police responded to renewed scrutiny, "No investigation has been launched. Should new and relevant information be brought to our attention we will assess it."