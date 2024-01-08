Prince Andrew Insists He's 'Going Nowhere' After New Epstein Allegations Force Pressure to Move Out of Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew's refusal is the latest in an ongoing dispute with his brother over his residence, the Royal Lodge in Windsor, where he currently lives with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

According to a recent report, an insider close to Prince Andrew said he and his ex-wife are "going nowhere" despite the recent accusations.

"The King can’t force him out. He has a cast iron lease that he has absolutely every intention of honoring," the insider told The Mirror, referring to the 75-year lease Prince Andrew signed for the Royal Lodge in 2003.