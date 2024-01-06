Princess Beatrice Seen Visiting Her Father Prince Andrew After Recent Jeffrey Epstein Document Scandal
Princess Beatrice, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, was seen driving herself to her father's Windsor home amidst the renewed scandal surrounding his alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Duke of York, who has been accused of various wrongdoings in relation to the late pedophile financier, has not been entirely abandoned by the royal family, as his daughter's visit to his estate indicates.
Beatrice, 35, flashed a broad smile as she entered the gates of the Duke of York's 30-room mansion, which he still shares with his ex-wife.
Although the couple has been divorced for years, they continue to live together on the estate. However, according to recent reports, Prince Andrew's private security funding is at risk, and he may be forced out of the home due to the revived scandal.
The allegations against Prince Andrew resurfaced when thousands of court documents pertaining to the Epstein scandal were released.
The documents included accusations that the royal groped Epstein staffer Johanna Sjoberg in 2001 when she was 20 years old. Furthermore, he has been accused of sexually abusing Virginia Giuffre when she was just 17 years old.
Despite the controversy surrounding her father, Princess Beatrice seems to be standing by him. She was spotted visiting Prince Andrew this week, even though his name has once again come up in the recent release of documents related to the Epstein case.
The court documents revealed a list of 170 associates of Epstein, including prominent individuals from various fields, such as royalty, politicians, and famous scientists. Among the names mentioned are former President Bill Clinton and renowned physicist Stephen Hawking.
The ongoing scandal surrounding Prince Andrew and his alleged ties to Epstein raises questions about his future and the potential impact on the royal family's reputation.
If the allegations against him are proven true, it could lead to significant consequences for the Duke of York, both legally and socially.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Prince Andrew was reported to the police over new allegations made in the recently released Epstein documents.
“We’ve just reported Andrew to the police,” the anti-monarchy campaign group tweeted on Thursday. “With the release of the Epstein court documents, new details of sexual assault and rape allegations against Andrew have been revealed.”
“It’s time for the Met police to act,” the group added.
Graham Smith, the chief executive of Republic, also released a statement in which he demanded that the Metropolitan Police launch a fresh investigation into Prince Andrew regarding the newly revealed allegations.