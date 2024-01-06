Princess Beatrice Seen Visiting Her Father Prince Andrew After Recent Jeffrey Epstein Document Scandal

Beatrice, 35, flashed a broad smile as she entered the gates of the Duke of York's 30-room mansion, which he still shares with his ex-wife.

Although the couple has been divorced for years, they continue to live together on the estate. However, according to recent reports, Prince Andrew's private security funding is at risk, and he may be forced out of the home due to the revived scandal.

The allegations against Prince Andrew resurfaced when thousands of court documents pertaining to the Epstein scandal were released.

The documents included accusations that the royal groped Epstein staffer Johanna Sjoberg in 2001 when she was 20 years old. Furthermore, he has been accused of sexually abusing Virginia Giuffre when she was just 17 years old.