Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Former Neighbors Are Unhappy With the Murder Site Becoming a Tourist Attraction
Neighbors of the home where Gypsy Rose Blanchard's ex murdered Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard are reportedly unhappy with the attention the house is receiving, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to TMZ, a resident identified as Tonia, several out-of-state license plates have been seen driving by the home in Springfield, Missouri, and stopping in the middle of the road to take pictures.
Tonia also mentioned that because the house has been painted from pink to blue, tourists often bother neighbors to ask if they are at the right house.
Concerns have been raised by the neighbors about the possibility of people visiting the house with "bad intentions."
Thomas Pengilly, another neighbor, expressed his stress and belief that the residence should have been torn down due to the trauma and pain that occurred there. He advised curious visitors to "find better things to do."
Sam Baker, a third resident, expressed his annoyance with the increased traffic caused by tourism, as his children often play outside.
Gypsy Rose and Dee Dee have not lived at the home since 2015, when Gypsy Rose ordered her then-boyfriend to kill her mother inside the property.
The murder was orchestrated as retaliation for the suffering Gypsy Rose endured due to her mother's Munchausen by proxy syndrome, a psychological disorder in which a caretaker fakes or causes a child's sickness.
The Springfield home was gifted to Gypsy Rose and Dee Dee by Habitat for Humanity, a nonprofit organization that builds affordable housing. The gift was given based on the belief that the pair needed financial assistance due to Gypsy Rose's alleged medical issues.
After the home was vacated following the murder, Greene County Public Administrator David Yancey was appointed as the estate's personal representative to protect the property from vandals, weather, and other dangers.
It appears that someone else has since moved into the home, as reported by the neighbors. The current value of the property is unclear due to the publicity and notoriety it has received.
Gypsy Rose was sentenced to 10 years in prison for second-degree murder in 2016 but was released early on parole on December 28, 2023. She currently resides in Louisiana with her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson.
Ryan reportedly picked up Gypsy Rose in a car with the word "Hitman" on the license plate.