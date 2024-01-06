Nia Long and Ime Udoka Reach Custody and $32,500 a Month Child Support Agreement

The custody battle initially began when Long filed legal documents seeking sole physical and legal custody of their son, with visitation rights for Udoka. Udoka responded by seeking joint custody, including equal authority in important decisions.

The breakup between the two garnered attention due to accusations of infidelity on Udoka's part, which led to his termination from the Boston Celtics.

Long has spoken publicly about the emotional toll the split has taken on their son. She also expressed her disappointment that the Celtics organization did not reach out to see if she and her children were okay after the publicization of their private situation.

