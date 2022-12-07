Nia Long & Ime Udoka Split After 13 Years Following NBA Coach's Alleged Affair

Udoka revealed to ESPN that he had been involved in "an intimate relationship with a female member of the franchise's staff."

The disgraced NBA coach offered his apologies to the team and Long.

"I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down," Udoka said. "I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team's decision."

Udoka asked for privacy on the matter, "out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment."

The couple first got together in 2010 when Udoka was an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs.