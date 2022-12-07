Nia Long & Ime Udoka Split After 13 Years Following NBA Coach's Alleged Affair
Actress Nia Long has officially severed all ties with her fiancé Ime Udoka, and confirmed that her engagement with the NBA coach is over, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Long, 52, revealed her 13-year relationship with the Boston Celtics head coach ended after his alleged affair with a female staffer within the Boston Celtics organization.
"The situation is unfortunate and painful, but Nia is focusing on her children and rebuilding her life," the source told People.
The insider said the two are, "no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son."
Long and Udoka welcomed a son, Kez, 11, in 2015.
The actress expressed her regret towards the scandal that plagued her relationship with Udoka — and its effect on their son, in a recent interview.
"I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son's face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public," Long said.
Udoka was placed on a one-year suspension due to his alleged affair.
In September, ahead of the Boston Celtic's making a statement on the matter, Udoka made an announcement of his own.
Udoka revealed to ESPN that he had been involved in "an intimate relationship with a female member of the franchise's staff."
The disgraced NBA coach offered his apologies to the team and Long.
"I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down," Udoka said. "I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team's decision."
Udoka asked for privacy on the matter, "out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment."
The couple first got together in 2010 when Udoka was an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs.