Ime Udoka's Nets Job Opportunity Falls Apart After Nia Long Cheating Scandal, 'Strong Voices' Urged Joe Tsai To RECONSIDER Hiring Suspended Celtics Coach

NBA reporter Marc Stein broke the news, claiming insiders were telling Tsai to "back off the Nets' intent to hire."

Udoka — who is engaged to actress Nia Long — was said to be a candidate for the vacant Brooklyn Nets head coaching job after being suspended by the Celtics for at least a year after an investigation revealed that he had an affair with a female staffer.

"I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down," he wrote at the time via ESPN's Malika Andrews. "I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team's decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment."