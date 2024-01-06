Fox News' Sean Hannity and Cornel West Clash Over Ousted Harvard President Claudine Gay

Hannity introduced West, whom he described as his "former friend," with a hint of disappointment in his voice. He criticized West for resorting to "the race card" and claiming racism as the reason for Gay's ousting, arguing that her removal was not motivated by race.

"I mean, you always call me 'Brother Hannity,' and I know you teach divinity, but Dr. West, really? This is really beneath you, if you don’t mind me being very blunt," Hannity told West. "For you to go to the race card and say that Dr. Gay was pushed out because of racism, that’s not why she was pushed out. You know the code of conduct as well as anybody at Harvard."

"You almost got tenure at Harvard, you understand it well, and you know that if similar comments about the elimination or genocide of any, quote, 'identity group,' African-Americans, people in the LGBTQ+ community, if any of these comments that were made against the Jewish people were made against other groups, you would not be saying that’s racism."