'Our Country's in Big Trouble': Donald Trump Gives Cryptic Warning Ahead of Supreme Court Ballot Decision
In a recent rally in Sioux Center, Iowa, former President Donald Trump cryptically addressed the pending Supreme Court case that will determine whether he will be on the presidential ballot in the states seeking to ban him.
Lawyers for Trump have appealed the rulings of the Supreme Court of Colorado and Maine's secretary of state, which declared him ineligible for the presidency due to his alleged involvement in the attempted insurrection on January 6.
The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear the case, adding another layer of uncertainty to the political landscape.
During the rally, Trump acknowledged that liberals believe he should be kept off the ballot.
"They’re saying, 'Oh, Trump owns the Supreme Court, he owns it. He owns it. If they make a decision for him, it will be terrible. It’ll ruin their reputations. He owns the Supreme Court. He put on three judges. He owns the Supreme Court. If they rule in his favor, it will be horrible for them. And we’ll protest at their houses. And we’ll do all of the things that you see,'" Trump told the crowd, mocking his critics.
"And that puts pressure on people to do the wrong thing. What they’re doing is no different than Bobby Knight. They’re playing the ref. I watched that, I said, 'Man, they’re really good. They’re really good at it,'" he continued. "And I just hope we get fair treatment. Uh, because if we don’t, our country’s in big, big trouble."
"Does everybody understand what I’m saying? I think so, because they’ll cover that completely differently. They’ll cover that in a much different manner. But I’m just saying it’s a very unfair situation that takes place."
Trump is currently under federal indictment for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election. He is accused of pressuring Republican officials in states he lost to subvert the electoral results, and currently faces state charges in Georgia related to his attempts to overturn the election outcome there.
- Donald Trump Celebrates Michigan's Decision to Keep Him on the Ballot, Calling the Attempt to Remove Him a 'Pathetic Gambit to Rig the Election'
- Donald Trump 'Very Angry' With Supreme Court Over Election Ballot Issue and 'Not Optimistic' About Immunity Defense: Report
- Donald Trump 'Nervous' SCOTUS Will Rule Against Him in State Ballot Case, Ex-President's Lawyer Alina Habba Reveals
Despite these legal challenges, Trump is polling way ahead of his Republican rivals in the primary and is expected to win the GOP nomination to potentially face President Joe Biden in a rematch in November.
His influence and popularity within the Republican party remain strong, and his supporters continue to rally behind him.
The outcome of the pending Supreme Court case could have profound implications for the 2024 presidential election. It will decide whether Trump's name will appear on the ballot in the states attempting to ban him as a result of his alleged involvement in the insurrection.
The ruling will shape the political landscape and influence the choices available to voters in the upcoming election.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump currently faces 91 criminal charges in four separate indictments in D.C., New York, Georgia and Florida. These include charges of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government, conspiracy against civil rights, obstruction, withholding and altering documents, false statements and falsifying business records.
If he is found guilty of every charge against him, he could face a sentence that adds up to over 300 years in prison.