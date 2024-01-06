'Our Country's in Big Trouble': Donald Trump Gives Cryptic Warning Ahead of Supreme Court Ballot Decision

During the rally, Trump acknowledged that liberals believe he should be kept off the ballot.

"They’re saying, 'Oh, Trump owns the Supreme Court, he owns it. He owns it. If they make a decision for him, it will be terrible. It’ll ruin their reputations. He owns the Supreme Court. He put on three judges. He owns the Supreme Court. If they rule in his favor, it will be horrible for them. And we’ll protest at their houses. And we’ll do all of the things that you see,'" Trump told the crowd, mocking his critics.

"And that puts pressure on people to do the wrong thing. What they’re doing is no different than Bobby Knight. They’re playing the ref. I watched that, I said, 'Man, they’re really good. They’re really good at it,'" he continued. "And I just hope we get fair treatment. Uh, because if we don’t, our country’s in big, big trouble."

"Does everybody understand what I’m saying? I think so, because they’ll cover that completely differently. They’ll cover that in a much different manner. But I’m just saying it’s a very unfair situation that takes place."

Trump is currently under federal indictment for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election. He is accused of pressuring Republican officials in states he lost to subvert the electoral results, and currently faces state charges in Georgia related to his attempts to overturn the election outcome there.