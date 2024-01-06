Barbra Streisand to Retire After Receiving Lifetime Achievement Award: Report
Legendary entertainer Barbra Streisand is reportedly preparing her final act — and insiders claim the star is ready to bid adieu to the limelight, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Between iconic film roles and chart-topping hits, the 81-year-old has certainly left her mark on Hollywood with a career spanning six decades.
According to reporting from the National Enquirer, the music icon is ringing down the curtain on her formidable career after she receives a lifetime achievement award next month from the Screen Actors Guild.
"Following this farewell moment, Barbara will retreat to her Malibu sanctuary, shielded from the prying eyes of the world," a pal told the outlet.
"As a person who has been in the spotlight since she was 21, she figures enough is enough," the insider added. "She's done!"
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Streisand's rep for comment.
Given that Streisand is among the coveted few in entertainment to achieve prized EGOT status — an acronym reserved for those who have been awarded an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony — one can understand why the multi-talented star would be ready to spend her golden years relaxing.
Streisand first captivated audiences alongside equally iconic co-star Robert Redford in the 1968 hit Funny Girl — and a recent book revealed filming for the musical drama was prolonged by two days due to the actress' insatiable appetite.
As this outlet reported, Streisand allegedly begged Redford for a Funny Girl sequel, but the actor had zero interest in reviving his role for modern audiences.
According to The Way They Were: How Epic Battles and Bruised Egos Brought a Classic Hollywood Love Story to the Screen by author Robert Hofler, Redford wasn't interested in working with Streisand again after she allegedly forced filming to drag on for an extra two days by demanding re-dos of their love scene.
Hofler told Fox News that Streisand bizarrely "asked for take after take with Redford atop her" until she was finally satisfied with the shot two days later. The author noted, "There’s no reason a scene like that should take two days."
"The only thing I can think of in terms of why it took two days to film is because Barbra Streisand wanted to do take after take," Hofler said, adding the film was already "over budget and over schedule."
The author further claimed "Redford does nothing in the scene" to warrant so many takes, leading him to surmise Streisand simply "had a mad crush on Redford."