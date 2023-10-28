Barbra Streisand, 81, 'Wearing Out' Husband James Brolin, 83, in The Bedroom: 'She Can't Keep Her Hands Off Him!'
Senior lovebirds Barbra Streisand and James Brolin are not quite The Way They Were — sources said he's allegedly having trouble keeping up her her insatiable bedroom needs, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Streisand, 81, and Brolin, 83, have enjoyed a healthy sex life in their decades together since tying the knot in 1998, but insiders claimed the actor "simply can't keep up" with his bride's bedrooms as of late.
"They've had a very active sex life that would make their friends blush, but these days she's just wearing him out," a mole told the National Enquirer.
"Barbra is insatiable and has the stamina of a tigress, but Jim's lack of libido is the elephant in the room. He simply can't keep up with her."
Sources giggled that this is likely one subject the Funny Girl star won't mention in her long-awaited memoir, My Name is Barbra, due out November 7.
Babs' long list of lovers includes first husband Elliott Gould; former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau; hairdresser turned producer Jon Peters; ice cream heir Richard Baskin; Miami Vice hunk Don Johnson; leading men Richard Gere and Clint Eastwood; composer James Newton Howard and tennis legend Andre Agassi.
In fact, Agassi, who's 28 years younger than Streisand, declared in his autobiography that dating her "is like wearing Hot Lava."
She finally found her soul mate in Brolin on a blind date in 1996 and they tied the knot two years later.
"There's nothing that's going to change the way Barbra feels about James," confided the insider. "She's mad about him, but it's got to be frustrating for her."
"She's still the dynamic personality she's always been — and her physicality fuels that," the source added. "Plus, James is just so darned cute to her, she can't keep her hands off him!"
While Streisand couldn't keep her hands to herself, Bill Clinton and King Charles were reportedly eager to get their hands on a copy of her memoir. The hefty 992-page book is said to be filled with dirty details on the rich and famous, and the former president and head of the Royal family can hardly wait to see if their secrets have been included.
"Even before the ink is dry on the book's pages, heavyweights like Clinton and the usually dignified King Charles are breaking a sweat over what secrets Babs is going to spill," a source told the National Enquirer.
"With the promise of dish about Streisand's life, loves and everything in between, it's no wonder these powerful men are feeling the heat! They both have complicated relationships with her and are desperately trying to hold of an advance copy," the tipster noted.