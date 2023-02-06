Barbra Streisand Prolonged Filming By TWO Days After Allegedly Insisting On 'Take After Take' Of Love Scene With Robert Redford
Barbra Streisand demanded "take after take" of the infamous sex scene with Robert Redford in the 1973 hit, The Way We Were, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The revelation came after RadarOnline.com reported exclusive details that Streisand, 80, begged Redford for a sequel to the romantic drama — and the actor, 86, had zero interest in reviving the classic film for modern audiences.
According to a new book, the singer couldn't get enough of her co-star.
In The Way They Were: How Epic Battles and Bruised Egos Brought a Classic Hollywood Love Story to the Screen, author Robert Hofler claimed that filming was prolonged due to Streisand insisting on re-dos of her love scene with Redford.
Hofler told Fox News that Streisand "asked for take after take with Redford atop her" before she was satisfied with the scene 48 hours later. The author claimed "there’s no reason a scene like that should take two days" of the now infamous shot.
"The only thing I can think of in terms of why it took two days to film is because Barbra Streisand wanted to do take after take," Hofler continued on the painstaking two days of filming.
The author added that the film was already "over budget and over schedule." Moreover, Hofler claimed the actor did "nothing in the scene" to warrant so many takes.
"Redford does nothing in the scene," Holfer added. "He’s lying there asleep and at one point, he moves on top, kisses her on the neck and falls asleep."
The short but sweet intimate moment should not have taken two days to capture but Hofler claimed Streisand "had a mad crush on Redford."
Hofler's book claimed how "infatuated" and "mesmerized" Streisand allegedly was with Redford on set.
"It was very obvious to everyone that she had a crush on him," Hofler said of the alleged one-way chemistry. "But by the time Redford worked with Streisand, he was a happily married man with four kids."
"He kept things extremely professional," Hofler said of Redford's acting.
The author added that the actor "wanted everything to be spontaneous," and apparently did not even "want to meet with Barbra in the first place" prior to filming.
The impression of working with Streisand apparently did not leave Redford with the warm and fuzzies — and he turned down the Funny Girl star's requests for a second installment of their hit.
"He's semi-retired, but she won't stop bugging him and won't take a hint," an insider said of Streisand wanting to make a sequel with Redford. "His standoffishness just seems to spur her on."
"He's too much of a gentleman to say it to her face, but she drove him crazy when they were making the movie and she's the last person he'd want as his leading lady," the source continued.
The insider claimed that Redford "wouldn't have done the first movie" if it wasn't for his friendly relationship with its director, Sydney Pollack.
The source continued on Streisand's demanding nature on set and how Redford "wouldn't be bullied by her larger-than-life personality."
"That's why she won't let up now. But he wishes she won't let up now. But he wishes she would because there's no way in hell he'll get on a movie set with her," the insider claimed.