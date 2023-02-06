Barbra Streisand Prolonged Filming By TWO Days After Allegedly Insisting On 'Take After Take' Of Love Scene With Robert Redford

"The only thing I can think of in terms of why it took two days to film is because Barbra Streisand wanted to do take after take," Hofler continued on the painstaking two days of filming.

The author added that the film was already "over budget and over schedule." Moreover, Hofler claimed the actor did "nothing in the scene" to warrant so many takes.

"Redford does nothing in the scene," Holfer added. "He’s lying there asleep and at one point, he moves on top, kisses her on the neck and falls asleep."

The short but sweet intimate moment should not have taken two days to capture but Hofler claimed Streisand "had a mad crush on Redford."

