Vengeful Hillary Clinton Guts Barbra Streisand With New Show Decades After Wooing Her Cheating Husband Bill
Bitter Hillary Clinton must believe that revenge is a dish best served cold! Decades after the former First Lady, 74, suspected Barbra Steisand was wooing her horndog hubby, Bill, Clinton has finally hit back by freezing the diva, 80, out of her docuseries on gusty women in America.
"Hillary isn't one to let go of a grudge," a source squealed to RadarOnline.com. "She has the memory of an elephant and hasn't forgotten how Barbra was crawling all over Bill back in the day. So, when it came time to draw up a list for gutsy women, it's fair to say Barbra was never going to be on it!"
The Apple TV show, called Gutsy, features a slew of celebrities, including Amy Schumer, Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn, Wanda Sykes, and Kim Kardashian, chatting it up with Hillary and her daughter, Chelsea.
RadarOnline.com is told Hillary's hatred for Babs runs deep. She once exploded in a violent rage after learning the Funny Girl legend had slept at the White House with Bill, 76, while she was visiting her dying father in Arkansas.
Hillary reportedly banned Streisand from ever visiting the White House again.
Bill Clinton All Smiles Without Wife Hillary On Softball Field As Monica Lewinsky Sex Scandal Gears Up To Hit TV
Gusty isn't the only show that thrust Bill's cheating ways back into the spotlight. As this outlet reported, his affair with Monica Lewinsky resurfaced in Ryan Murphy's Impeachment: American Crime Story, highlighting his relationship with the former White House intern that left his marriage a mockery after Hillary took him back.
Ahead of last year's premiere, Lewinsky slammed the ex-President, claiming he never apologized for the public scrutiny he put her through. Lately, his alleged wandering eye has been questioned in connection to his friendship with the late billionaire-turned-convicted predictor Jeffrey Epstein.
His close relationship with Epstein was exposed during Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking trial, in which Bill was accused of riding the alleged pedophile's private jet, nicknamed the "Lolita Express."
Despite their scandal-plagued marriage, Hillary and Bill have weathered the storm for nearly 50 years after saying "I do" in 1975.