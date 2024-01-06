'The Voice' Producers Blame Celebrity Coaches' Inability to Pick Talent For Show's Subpar Ratings: Report
Worried producers allegedly blame The Voice's failure to produce a big-time star for plunging ratings.
According to a recent report, insiders insist the fault lies with the NBC show's celebrity coaches, who were accused of not knowing how to pick talent, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Since the singing competition show launched in April 2011, country king Morgan Wallen has proven to be the only former Voice contestant with a significant music career — and he was booted by ex-coach Adam Levine before the live performance round in 2014.
In contrast, its rival show American Idol has generated superstars like Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, and Jennifer Hudson, along with scores of other acclaimed musicians.
A music industry insider revealed The Voice producers' alleged frustrations about being unable to capture similar success.
"The Voice honchos tear their hair out trying to figure out why the show can't produce a breakout star," the insider told the National Enquirer. "They blame the celebrity coaches for not nurturing the contestants to the point they are prepared to break big."
Although the show's coaches have included Shakira, John Legend, and even American Idol alums Clarkson and Hudson, The Voice has yet to birth a star after 24 seasons.
Cassadee Pope, who won The Voice in 2012, scored two Top 10 country hits early in her career but hasn't made the charts in the past seven years.
"The coaches aren't finding the true talent," the insider noted. "And it leads to aspiring singers auditioning for American Idol instead, figuring it's a better shot at the big time."
Meanwhile, execs figure the failure to launch mainstream stars could be behind the ratings slump, sources dished.
This year's finale drew 6.7 million viewers, less than half the 14 million who watched the finale a decade ago.
"Producers feel the show is going the way of the dodo by not creating a superstar," the insider said. "The pressure is really on the coaches to produce one!"
Country music icon Reba McEntire is the latest award-winning musician to join The Voice's coaches. McEntire took over pal Blake Shelton's chair for Season 24 alongside veteran coach Legend, One Direction alum Niall Horan, and Gwen Stefani, whom she's allegedly clashed with behind-the-scenes.
Although McEntire made guest appearances in past seasons as a mentor and battle advisor, insiders alleged the fiery redhead is already over her new gig.
As RadarOnline.com reported, sources said McEntire "didn't realize how double-crossing it all was" and wants to hit the eject button sooner than later!