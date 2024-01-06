'The Voice' Producers Blame Celebrity Coaches' Inability to Pick Talent For Show's Subpar Ratings: Report

Since the singing competition show launched in April 2011, country king Morgan Wallen has proven to be the only former Voice contestant with a significant music career — and he was booted by ex-coach Adam Levine before the live performance round in 2014.

In contrast, its rival show American Idol has generated superstars like Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, and Jennifer Hudson, along with scores of other acclaimed musicians.

A music industry insider revealed The Voice producers' alleged frustrations about being unable to capture similar success.