Morgan Wallen Wants to Rub His Success in Adam Levine's Face After Being Cut From 'The Voice' in 2014: Source
Country superstar Morgan Wallen is getting the last laugh over Adam Levine, his former coach on the sixth season of the hit music competition show The Voice, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Insiders reportedly say Wallen is gloating over his success because it proves pop star Levine was wrong to cut him from his team on the show.
The Last Night singer, 30, recently took home 11 trophies from the Billboard Music Awards — nine years after the Maroon 5 frontman gave him the boot from Team Adam.
"Morgan knows how far he's come — and how wrong Levine was!" a source snitched to the National Enquirer.
The Tennessee-born singer was just 21 years old when he appeared in the singing competition back in 2014. He started on Team Usher before moving to the She Will Be Loved singer's squad. But Levine, 44, sent Wallen packing after two rounds, which prevented the Cowgirls singer from appearing on the live episodes.
Wallen was reportedly devastated over being cut before he could perform live to viewers nationwide.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"It deeply hurt Morgan's confidence. For a while, he thought he should find a real job rather than pursue his music dreams," a close pal said. "But finally, he mustered up the nerve and courage to say, 'I'll show Adam!' and kept going."
Wallen's latest album, One Thing at a Time, has held the No.1 spot on the pop charts for 16 weeks and his stadium tour saw him sell out 100,000 tickets for two shows alone in Atlanta.
While the breakout country star was determined to prove his critics wrong, the insider noted that Wallen is fully aware of what being cut from Team Adam sparked within him.
"Morgan is reaching heights Adam could only dream of," the confidant continued. "He believes he actually owes a debt of gratitude to Levine. His rejection only made him work harder to achieve what he has."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Levine and Wallen's reps for comment.
Levine was an instrumental figure in the rise of The Voice's success. He was featured as a coach alongside Blake Shelton and Christina Aguilera for the first season in 2011 and remained on board for the next 15 seasons until his departure in 2019. Team Adam won three times during Levine's time on the show, beginning with taking home the hardware in the very first season.
Levine made a special return to the hit show in May for Shelton's last episode as a coach.