Morgan Wallen's Friends Concerned Country Star's Allegedly Drinking All His Profits at New Nashville Bar
Country wild card Morgan Wallen is set to open a new six-story bar and venue in the Music City, but his close friends are worried that the hard partier is going to drink away all his profits — and his professional career, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Insiders claimed that Wallen wants to be a permanent fixture at his new venue, unlike other country music stars that have already opened up their own joints in Nashville, Tennessee.
"Morgan says he wants to keep it real," dished a source to the National Enquirer. "Unlike a lot of country stars — such as Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean, who own bars in Nashville but are rarely seen in them — Morgan wants to be the main attraction at his, greeting and mixing it up with his fans."
The insider continued that despite Wallen's plans to be the "main attraction" at his venue, his close friends are worried about what kind of impact being in the boozy environment will have on the troubled star and that he won't be able to keep himself in check.
The Last Night singer sparked a firestorm in 2021 when he was caught on video calling his white buddies the n-word after a night out. The singer later admitted that using the slur was "ignorant" and "wrong," while he blamed the blunder on a 72-hour booze bender.
The incident caused the country music star to be temporarily suspended from his record label and spent 30 days in rehab for drinking. While Wallen said he's cut back on alcohol, the insider claimed otherwise.
"If fans want to buy him a shot, he's going to feel compelled to oblige," the source said of Wallen. "Morgan got his career back after he was nearly cancelled — but him opening up a bar is like opening up a Pandora's box."
After he escape near cancellation in 2021, Wallen saw backlash again in 2023 when he abruptly cancelled a show in Oxford, Mississippi, after fans had already packed the venue and were eagerly awaiting his show.
Wallen told fans that despite his wanting to perform, doctors ordered him to sit out for six weeks back in May for vocal rest, though many wondered if that was a cover-up story for rehab given his past scandal.
The country singer broke the news to fans in a video, in which he explained he needed more time off or else his future career may be harmed.
"After 10 days of vocal rest, I performed three shows last weekend in Florida and by the third one I felt terrible. So I went in and got scoped yesterday, and they told me that I reinjured my vocal cords and that I have vocal fold trauma. Their advice is that I go on vocal rest for six weeks, so that's what I'm gonna do," Wallen said in the video.