Alexis Bellino Calls Out 'Friend' Vicki Gunvalson About Clickbait John Janssen Post: 'Things Can't Be That Bad at Coto Insurance'
Alexis Bellino won't let Shannon Beador or her friends take her down. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, who RadarOnline.com was told is seriously considering her Bravo comeback, took Beador's best friend, Vicki Gunvalson, to the cleaners after the latter trashed her relationship with Shannon's ex-boyfriend, John Janssen.
While Gunvalson called Bellino's relationship with Janssen “ridiculous and thirsty," Alexis took issue with Vicki hawking an Instagram post that claimed she was breaking her silence on the romance.
"As I promised, I am NOT HOLDING MY TONGUE in my thoughts on Alexis DATING Shannon's ex. I am DISGUSTED and TELLING ALL," Gunvalson wrote while providing a link that led her fans to a fake article on Celebuzz.
Sharing Vicki's post, Bellino said it was "very disappointing to see this from someone I considered a friend." She then addressed the seemingly desperate move.
"I know things can't be that bad at Coto Insurance that you resort to grab quick cash from a click bait article trashing me," Bellino wrote on her Instagram Stories Thursday. She also reminded Vicki that Janssen had his opinions about why the relationship with Beador went south.
"Sad that you seem to forget there are two sides to every story, and unfortunately 100% of your assumptions are totally false," she continued. "Happy Holidays!"
Bellino also made sure to tag Gunvalson in the post to make sure it didn't go unnoticed by the OG of the OC.
RadarOnline.com broke the story — Gunvalson and Bellino had not received physical contracts to join RHOC for Season 18, but they are still in the running. Sources told us exclusively that Alexis had an important meeting about the decision last week; however, she "doesn't know if she wants" to return.
One insider added Bellino was weighing the pros and cons of returning to reality TV.
As for Gunvalson, a well-placed source revealed she is "still being considered" for a possible comeback, telling us that Bravo already locked down its "core cast," including Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, and Heather Dubrow, last week.
But if Bravo wants Gunvalson back on the RHOC, it better be as a housewife. Vicki said she wouldn't return as a "friend" like she did last season after being fired after 13 seasons.
“I went on as good faith thinking I would show the network that I love them, I love filming, my value. But if I go back [as a ‘friend’], it looks thirsty,” she told Page Six.