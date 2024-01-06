Michael Bolton Diagnosed With Brain Tumor, Taking Break From Touring

Michael Bolton already had a health scare in the new year. The 70-year-old musician was diagnosed with a brain tumor before the holidays and underwent surgery, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"I want to start by wishing everyone a very happy and healthy new year! I also want to share that 2023 ended up presenting me with some very unexpected challenges," he began.

"Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery. Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success. I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family," Bolton explained.

The To Love Somebody singer said he'll be taking the next couple of months to recuperate — which means no more music or touring as he "will be devoting my time and energy to my recovery."