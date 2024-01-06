Your tip
Michael Bolton Diagnosed With Brain Tumor, Taking Break From Touring

Michael Bolton already had a health scare in the new year.

Jan. 5 2024, Published 8:59 p.m. ET

Michael Bolton already had a health scare in the new year. The 70-year-old musician was diagnosed with a brain tumor before the holidays and underwent surgery, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The When a Man Loves a Woman singer will be taking a break from touring to recover.

Bolton announced the news on his social media Friday.

"I want to start by wishing everyone a very happy and healthy new year! I also want to share that 2023 ended up presenting me with some very unexpected challenges," he began.

"Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery. Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success. I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family," Bolton explained.

The To Love Somebody singer said he'll be taking the next couple of months to recuperate — which means no more music or touring as he "will be devoting my time and energy to my recovery."

Bolton addressed his fans, saying he hates to let them down, but he'll "have to take a temporary break from touring."

He explained, "It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon."

Bolton concluded by thanking his loyal listeners.

"I am beyond grateful for all the love and support you have so generously shown me through the years. Know that I’m keeping your positive messages in my heart, and I’ll give you more updates as soon as I can. Much love always, MB."

Bolton's music career has spanned over several decades and has sold more than 75 million records. He's won countless awards, including two Grammys and six American Music Awards.

He was gearing up for several shows across the United States and Europe. In July 2023, Bolton dropped his latest album, Spark of Light. He planned to perform songs from the album before revealing his tour hiatus.

Before this album, Bolton hadn't released new music in over a decade. He shared that he was inspired and began writing songs during the Covid lockdown. Bolton said he wanted to release his music to spread joy to his fans.

