'Disappointed': CNN's Anderson Cooper Trashed by Author Meryl Gordon Over 'Copycat' Book on Wealthy Astor Family

Cooper is a "terrific reporter," she hailed. "He's really good at what he does and I was curious to see what he would come up with for this topic — and he seems to come up with my book."

"I was disappointed that he added so little to the story," she told DailyMail.com in a statement on Tuesday after reading Astor: The Rise and Fall of an American Fortune co-written by Katherine Howe.

"I've always really admired him so I was curious to see what he could do — and he only did one original interview with Annette de la Renta, but that's one interview."