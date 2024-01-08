Man Who Attacked Las Vegas Judge Sentenced in Face Mask and Chains, Gets Up to 4 Years Behind Bars for Unrelated Case
A defendant in a felony battery case came face-to-face with the Las Vegas judge he brazenly attacked last week during a sentencing hearing, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Judge Mary Kay Holthus of Clark County District Court handed down a sentence of 19 to 48 months behind bars on Deobra Redden's previous battery charge, for which he pleaded guilty, highlighting that she stuck to her initial sentence despite the chaos that broke out.
"I want to make it clear that I am not changing or modifying the sentence I was in the process of imposing last week before I was interrupted by defendant's actions," she said before Redden. He entered the courtroom wearing a mesh face mask with mitts on his shackled hands while standing alongside jail officers to find out his fate.
Last week, Redden sent shockwaves when he dove over the dais and landed on Holthus, causing her to fall against a wall and an American flag to topple over them.
Redden "supermanned over the judicial bench," the court's chief judge, Jerry Wiese, said while describing what happened.
The judge then "balled up covering her face" after the defendant pulled her hair, according to the docs.
Just moments before he launched his attack, Redden's attorney asked Judge Holthus to grant his three-time felon client parole, but she wasn't having it. "I think it's time he got a taste of something else because I just can't with that history," Holthus said.
One courtroom marshal was hospitalized due to a bleeding gash on his forehead and a dislocated shoulder, while the judge and her law clerk suffered some injuries, according to officials.
Court documents stated that Redden said he wanted to kill her and blamed his outburst on having a "bad day."
He apparently told officers the "judge has it out for me" and that she "is evil." Redden also expressed regret over his conduct. "I'm sorry you guys had to see that," he said before asking another officer if what he did was wrong, according to local news KLAS.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Holthus was back to work the next day.
Looking ahead, another judge will handle the 13 new charges against Redden, including extortion and coercion with force after the incident.
His bail was set at $54,000, records viewed by RadarOnline.com showed.