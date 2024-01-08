Man Who Attacked Las Vegas Judge Sentenced in Face Mask and Chains, Gets Up to 4 Years Behind Bars for Unrelated Case

"I want to make it clear that I am not changing or modifying the sentence I was in the process of imposing last week before I was interrupted by defendant's actions," she said before Redden. He entered the courtroom wearing a mesh face mask with mitts on his shackled hands while standing alongside jail officers to find out his fate.

Last week, Redden sent shockwaves when he dove over the dais and landed on Holthus, causing her to fall against a wall and an American flag to topple over them.

Redden "supermanned over the judicial bench," the court's chief judge, Jerry Wiese, said while describing what happened.