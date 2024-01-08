Donald Trump Wants Georgia Case Dismissed Because He 'Didn't Know' it Was Illegal to Overturn Election
Donald Trump demanded that the 13 charges against him in Georgia be dismissed this week because he “did not know” that it was illegal to overturn the results of a presidential election, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come as the embattled ex-president faces 91 felony charges connected to four different criminal trials, Trump’s defense team requested that a Fulton County Superior Court judge dismiss the charges against the former president in Georgia on Monday.
According to Trump’s lawyer, the 45th president “lacked fair notice” that his alleged efforts to overturn the Georgia results of the 2020 presidential election were considered criminal offenses.
The embattled ex-president’s lawyer also argued that Trump was “entitled to have fair warning” about his potentially illegal actions, such as those connected to Georgia’s election results.
“Our country has a longstanding tradition of forceful political advocacy regarding widespread allegations of fraud and irregularities in a long list of Presidential elections throughout our history, therefore, President Trump lacked fair notice that his advocacy in the instance of the 2020 Presidential Election could be criminalized,” Trump’s legal team wrote.
“President Trump, like all citizens, is entitled to have fair warning as to where the line is drawn which separates permissible activity from that which is allegedly criminal,” the 45th president’s lawyer added.
Trump’s lawyer went on to list several previous court cases to argue that the 13 charges against the ex-president should be dismissed.
“No man shall be held criminally responsible for conduct which he could not reasonably understand to be proscribed,” one 1997 case titled United States v. Lanier read.
“[A] statute or a rule may be held constitutionally invalid as applied when it operates to deprive an individual of a protected right although its general validity as a measure enacted in the legitimate exercise of state power is beyond question,” read another court case from 1971.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump’s efforts to have the charges against him in Georgia dismissed this week came after Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis indicted Trump and 18 co-defendants on criminal RICO charges in August.
The charges included violation of the Georgia RICO Act, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, and false statements and writings.
Meanwhile, Trump also faces 78 additional criminal charges in Washington, D.C., New York, and Florida connected to his alleged actions after the 2020 presidential election and leaving office in January 2021.
As for the embattled ex-president’s 2024 campaign, he recently requested that the Supreme Court rule on whether it was legal for Colorado to boot him from the state’s upcoming GOP primary ballot.
Both Colorado and Maine – which also booted Trump from the state’s primary ballot – cited Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which prohibits an individual who participated in an insurrection against the United States from holding public office.
“We are witnessing, in real-time, the attempted theft of an election and the disenfranchisement of the American voter,” Trump’s 2024 campaign team complained after Maine decided to boot the ex-president from its ballot last month.