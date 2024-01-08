Donald Trump Wants Georgia Case Dismissed Because He 'Didn't Know' it Was Illegal to Overturn Election

Donald Trump demanded that the 13 charges against him in Georgia be dismissed this week because he “did not know” that it was illegal to overturn the results of a presidential election, RadarOnline.com can report.

In the latest development to come as the embattled ex-president faces 91 felony charges connected to four different criminal trials, Trump’s defense team requested that a Fulton County Superior Court judge dismiss the charges against the former president in Georgia on Monday.