'He Won't Turn His Back on His Brother': King Charles III Welcomes Disgraced Prince Andrew Back Into Royal Family
Prince Andrew has been feeling the newfound support of his royal family members amid claims King Charles III has welcomed his disgraced brother back into the brood, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Andrew won't ever have the same ceremonial role within the family; he is no longer and never will be a working royal. That is clear," one palace insider said after he was stripped of his military titles and patronages.
The Duke of York had stepped back from public duties when his affiliation with Jeffrey Epstein emerged but has since strived to get back into the family fold and to win back his taxpayer-funded armed security detail.
As we previously reported, Virginia Giuffre accused the Duke of York of raping her on three occasions in 2001 when she was just 17, claiming Epstein paid her to have sex with him.
Andrew has denied any wrongdoing and agreed to an out-of-court settlement in February 2022.
Over the weekend, many were stunned when photos showed that Andrew drove to Craithe Kirk with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
"He is part of the family," said the insider to the Daily Beast, hinting at Charles allowing his sibling to reestablish trust because of their familial relationship.
"He is the king's brother. He has not been found guilty of any crime, and I think it's fair to say that the king is making it clear that he won't turn his back on his brother."
While en route, Prince William drove to the service with his uncle in the passenger seat and his wife, Kate Middleton, seated in the back.
"This was clearly a very important event, and William [having] to put aside his objections to agree to be in a car with him when they knew it was going to be filmed is an extraordinary development," royal historian Andrew Lownie said in the report.
"The family have been using the Prince and Princess of Wales to get them out of trouble a lot lately, and once again, they are doing the heavy lifting here, fixing problems not of their creation."
Andrew appears to have come a long way after being removed from the ranks of working royals, losing his office, personal protection, and annual stipend of around $300,000.
In June, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that Andrew's amicable ex Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson was going full steam ahead with trying to stop King Charles from evicting them from Royal Lodge, according to well-placed insiders.
"There's a lot going on behind the scenes in terms of his lobbying. Sunday's car ride shows that he has clearly been quite successful," Lownie said.