Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Prince Andrew

'He Won't Turn His Back on His Brother': King Charles III Welcomes Disgraced Prince Andrew Back Into Royal Family

king charles welcomes prince andrew back into family pp
Source: Jane Barlow / Avalon/Newscom/The Mega Agency; Mirrorpix / MEGA

Prince Andrew is reportedly being welcomed back "as part of the family."

By:

Aug. 28 2023, Published 6:50 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Prince Andrew has been feeling the newfound support of his royal family members amid claims King Charles III has welcomed his disgraced brother back into the brood, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"Andrew won't ever have the same ceremonial role within the family; he is no longer and never will be a working royal. That is clear," one palace insider said after he was stripped of his military titles and patronages.

Article continues below advertisement
king charles welcomes prince andrew back into family
Source: MEGA

"He is the king's brother," an insider reasoned.

The Duke of York had stepped back from public duties when his affiliation with Jeffrey Epstein emerged but has since strived to get back into the family fold and to win back his taxpayer-funded armed security detail.

As we previously reported, Virginia Giuffre accused the Duke of York of raping her on three occasions in 2001 when she was just 17, claiming Epstein paid her to have sex with him.

Andrew has denied any wrongdoing and agreed to an out-of-court settlement in February 2022.

Article continues below advertisement
king charles welcomes prince andrew back into family
Source: News Licensing / MEGA

Andrew drove to Craithe Kirk with the Prince and Princess of Wales this weekend.

Over the weekend, many were stunned when photos showed that Andrew drove to Craithe Kirk with the Prince and Princess of Wales.

"He is part of the family," said the insider to the Daily Beast, hinting at Charles allowing his sibling to reestablish trust because of their familial relationship.

"He is the king's brother. He has not been found guilty of any crime, and I think it's fair to say that the king is making it clear that he won't turn his back on his brother."

MORE ON:
Prince Andrew
Article continues below advertisement
king charles welcomes prince andrew back into family
Source: MEGA

A royal source said it was surprising that Charles' eldest son, William, was spotted with Andrew.

While en route, Prince William drove to the service with his uncle in the passenger seat and his wife, Kate Middleton, seated in the back.

"This was clearly a very important event, and William [having] to put aside his objections to agree to be in a car with him when they knew it was going to be filmed is an extraordinary development," royal historian Andrew Lownie said in the report.

"The family have been using the Prince and Princess of Wales to get them out of trouble a lot lately, and once again, they are doing the heavy lifting here, fixing problems not of their creation."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
king charles welcomes prince andrew back into family
Source: MEGA

Andrew appears to be making progress with his family members.

Andrew appears to have come a long way after being removed from the ranks of working royals, losing his office, personal protection, and annual stipend of around $300,000.

In June, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that Andrew's amicable ex Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson was going full steam ahead with trying to stop King Charles from evicting them from Royal Lodge, according to well-placed insiders.

"There's a lot going on behind the scenes in terms of his lobbying. Sunday's car ride shows that he has clearly been quite successful," Lownie said.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.