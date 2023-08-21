Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Prince Andrew

Royals Brace for Impact: Prince Andrew Facing 'Unexploded Bombs' Over Heinous Jeffrey Epstein Links

royal family prince andrew unexploded bombs jeffrey epstein links jpg
Source: MEGA

King Charles is concerned that more information will come to light connecting Prince Andrew to Jeffrey Epstein.

By:

Aug. 21 2023, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

King Charles is concerned that more information will come to light connecting Prince Andrew to Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a sudden development to come more than one year after the Duke of York settled with sexual assault accuser Virginia Giuffre for more than $15 million, royal sources revealed that Andrew is more of a “long-term problem” for the new monarch than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Article continues below advertisement
royal family prince andrew unexploded bombs jeffrey epstein links jpg
Source: MEGA

Royal sources revealed that Andrew is more of a “long-term problem” for the new monarch than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

According to one royal source, King Charles expects “more stuff” to come out connecting his embattled brother to the late billionaire sex offender.

“Andrew is more of a long-term problem than Harry and Meghan,” the royal insider said, according to The Daily Beast. “It feels like more stuff is going to come out on Epstein and there are still unexploded bombs there.”

Meanwhile, the king’s efforts to remove Andrew from the Royal Lodge in Windsor have been “nixed” after the Duke of York threatened to pen a bombshell tell-all book about the royal family if he was evicted.

Other royal sources have praised King Charles for “rising above” the drama involving Prince Andrew, Epstein, and Prince Harry and Meghan.

Article continues below advertisement
royal family prince andrew unexploded bombs jeffrey epstein links jpg
Source: MEGA

“It feels like more stuff is going to come out on Epstein and there are still unexploded bombs there," one insider said.

While the insider recognized that “it’s all very sad,” they also acknowledged that King Charles feels “reassured” about the public’s newfound support regarding the ongoing royal family drama.

“He has done the right thing to rise above it and carry on with the work of the monarchy, which provides a welcome and stark contrast to what happens on the west coast of America,” the royal source said.

“It’s all very sad, but it also mirrors what happens in a lot of families, so it humanizes him,” the insider continued. “What’s clear is the side the public has come down on, and that’s reassuring to him.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Prince Andrew’s link to Epstein made headlines again on Monday morning after a lawyer representing a number of Epstein’s victims spoke out regarding the pair’s relationship.

MORE ON:
Prince Andrew
Article continues below advertisement
royal family prince andrew unexploded bombs jeffrey epstein links jpg
Source: MEGA

The development comes after a lawyer suggested the FBI chose not to investigate Andrew's ties to Epstein.

According to the lawyer, Lisa Bloom, the FBI allegedly chose not to investigate Prince Andrew’s links to Epstein because the agency “feared a political row” with the United Kingdom.

“The FBI clearly decided it was not going to go after Prince Andrew,” Bloom charged. “That is a decision that had to be made at the highest level. We are talking about Prince Andrew – was this a diplomatic issue? We didn’t want to strain relations with the UK?”

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

“I do believe if this were somebody who was not a royal the investigation would’ve gone forward,” she added.

Prince Andrew was ostracized from the royal family and stripped of his royal titles and duties after Giuffre accused the Duke of York of committing "sexual assault and the intentional infliction of emotional distress” against her when she was 17.

Article continues below advertisement
royal family prince andrew unexploded bombs jeffrey epstein links jpg
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew and accuser Virginia Giuffre settled out of court in February 2022 for more than $15 million.

The two parties ultimately settled the case out of court in February 2022. Andrew reportedly paid his accuser more than $15 million without admitting liability.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.