Royals Brace for Impact: Prince Andrew Facing 'Unexploded Bombs' Over Heinous Jeffrey Epstein Links
King Charles is concerned that more information will come to light connecting Prince Andrew to Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development to come more than one year after the Duke of York settled with sexual assault accuser Virginia Giuffre for more than $15 million, royal sources revealed that Andrew is more of a “long-term problem” for the new monarch than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
According to one royal source, King Charles expects “more stuff” to come out connecting his embattled brother to the late billionaire sex offender.
“Andrew is more of a long-term problem than Harry and Meghan,” the royal insider said, according to The Daily Beast. “It feels like more stuff is going to come out on Epstein and there are still unexploded bombs there.”
Meanwhile, the king’s efforts to remove Andrew from the Royal Lodge in Windsor have been “nixed” after the Duke of York threatened to pen a bombshell tell-all book about the royal family if he was evicted.
Other royal sources have praised King Charles for “rising above” the drama involving Prince Andrew, Epstein, and Prince Harry and Meghan.
While the insider recognized that “it’s all very sad,” they also acknowledged that King Charles feels “reassured” about the public’s newfound support regarding the ongoing royal family drama.
“He has done the right thing to rise above it and carry on with the work of the monarchy, which provides a welcome and stark contrast to what happens on the west coast of America,” the royal source said.
“It’s all very sad, but it also mirrors what happens in a lot of families, so it humanizes him,” the insider continued. “What’s clear is the side the public has come down on, and that’s reassuring to him.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Prince Andrew’s link to Epstein made headlines again on Monday morning after a lawyer representing a number of Epstein’s victims spoke out regarding the pair’s relationship.
According to the lawyer, Lisa Bloom, the FBI allegedly chose not to investigate Prince Andrew’s links to Epstein because the agency “feared a political row” with the United Kingdom.
“The FBI clearly decided it was not going to go after Prince Andrew,” Bloom charged. “That is a decision that had to be made at the highest level. We are talking about Prince Andrew – was this a diplomatic issue? We didn’t want to strain relations with the UK?”
“I do believe if this were somebody who was not a royal the investigation would’ve gone forward,” she added.
Prince Andrew was ostracized from the royal family and stripped of his royal titles and duties after Giuffre accused the Duke of York of committing "sexual assault and the intentional infliction of emotional distress” against her when she was 17.
The two parties ultimately settled the case out of court in February 2022. Andrew reportedly paid his accuser more than $15 million without admitting liability.