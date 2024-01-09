Farrah Abraham Sues Male Security Guard for Assault, Accuses Him of Tossing Her Out of Bar 'Like a Ragdoll'
Farrah Abraham is suing a security guard and the bar she says she was forcefully kicked out of before her January 2022 arrest. In the lawsuit obtained by RadarOnline.com, the former Teen Mom star claimed she suffered anxiety, humiliation, and physical injuries after she was allegedly manhandled and thrown to the ground "like a ragdoll" outside of Grandmaster Records in Los Angeles while enjoying a night out with friends.
This comes after RadarOnline.com's exclusive report that Abraham was hit with a lawsuit by a separate security guard, who claimed the ex-MTV reality star slapped her during the incident.
Abraham filed the suit in Los Angeles court on Monday, claiming "an overly aggressive male security guard" named George Velasquez used excessive force when she had already been escorted out of the hotspot. She's suing Velasquez and the restaurant for assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, neglect hiring, training and supervision, general negligence, premises liability, neglect use of excessive force, and punitive damages.
What's interesting is that she doesn't mention the female security guard who sued her over the alleged slap.
According to Abraham, while she was at the bar, "another patron of the establishment suddenly attacked Plaintiff, shoving her violently multiple times, and swinging her purse at her, inadvertently striking one of Plaintiff’s companions in the presence of several staff and/or security guards employed by the establishment."
She said she was "physically grabbed from behind by the arms by one of the staff members/security guards, and was forcibly taken away from the bar and escorted out of the restaurant."
Abraham claimed she was already outside of Grandmaster Records and waiting for her friends on the sidewalk when she was allegedly approached by more of the establishment's employees and security guards "then physically roughed up by Defendant GEORGE VELASQUEZ, an overly aggressive male security guard who then wrestled with Plaintiff, flung her down to the ground like a ragdoll, handcuffed her, and then held her down on the ground, at times using his knee to do so, repeatedly saying “You are going to jail.”
To add insult to alleged injury, Abraham noted that "the horrific scene was fortunately captured by one of Plaintiff’s companions as the shocking cruelty unfolded. As a result of the Defendants’ heinous and appalling behavior, Plaintiff has suffered irreparable and permanent damages as more fully described herein."
In the documents, Abraham claimed she continues to suffer "serious physical, mental, and emotional injuries" as a result of the alleged battery committed two years ago.
She also said she allegedly experienced "severe physical injuries, severe anxiety, humiliation, embarrassment, great pain of mind and body, disgrace, and loss of enjoyment of life."
Abraham wants general and compensatory damages.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Abraham's rep for comment.
As this outlet reported, Megan Yakita Armstrong — who worked as a female security guard at the restaurant/bar — sued Abraham on Monday, claiming she suffered "serious bodily injuries" when the former Teen Mom star allegedly "struck" the side of her face.
She said the alleged altercation resulted in an injury to her eye and other injuries to her face.
In the documents, Megan claimed she sought medical treatment after the incident and suffered from psychological trauma and emotional distress. The female security guard said she continued to "incur medical expenses for hospital, doctors, lost earnings and other expenses."
Abraham made headlines when she was taken into custody over the alleged assault after being placed under a citizen's arrest. Abraham spoke out after her arrest and went on the defense.