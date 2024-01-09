Farrah Abraham Sues Male Security Guard for Assault, Accuses Him of Tossing Her Out of Bar 'Like a Ragdoll'

Farrah Abraham is suing a security guard and the bar she says she was forcefully kicked out of before her January 2022 arrest. In the lawsuit obtained by RadarOnline.com, the former Teen Mom star claimed she suffered anxiety, humiliation, and physical injuries after she was allegedly manhandled and thrown to the ground "like a ragdoll" outside of Grandmaster Records in Los Angeles while enjoying a night out with friends.

This comes after RadarOnline.com's exclusive report that Abraham was hit with a lawsuit by a separate security guard, who claimed the ex-MTV reality star slapped her during the incident.