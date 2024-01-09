Todd Chrisley's Son Kyle's Alleged Assault Victim Speaks Out: 'I Didn't Feel Safe'
The alleged assault victim and former boss of Todd Chrisley's son Kyle revealed details of the alleged incident that was sparked by a dispute over $36 in his pay, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Speaking out for the first time, Deven Campbell, revealed he lived in a state of fear after learning Kyle Chrisley was released on a $3,000 bond after the alleged March 13, 2023 assault where the son of the reality TV star repeatedly screamed “I’ll f---- kill you, you f--.”
Campbell, 33, told RadarOnline.com that Kyle was allegedly in an agitated mood after taking several days off to visit with his Chrisley Knows Best dad at a Pensacola, Florida penitentiary where he is serving 12 years for a $30 million bank and tax fraud scheme.
“What’s crazy about the whole situation is that the difference in pay for those two hours, it totaled $36,” Campbell said. “I would’ve given him $40 to keep the situation from happening to me emotionally and physically. I never had any ill will toward him.”
“A week before that he requested a few days off last minute so that he could go to Florida to see his dad,” said Campbell who accommodated Kyle's schedule to allow for the prison visit. “I don’t know if it was maybe the stress from all the stuff going on with his parents or maybe he just wasn’t in the right head space — I can’t speak to that.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kyle was charged with aggravated assault for allegedly beating up Campbell at the trucking company job site in Smyrna, Tennessee – about 20 miles southeast of Nashville.
The bombshell arrest occurred just two months after his father and stepmother, Julie Chrisley, turned themselves to prison to begin their respective sentences. Julie was sentenced to seven years in a federal prison in Lexington, Kentucky.
The workplace scrum erupted after Campbell told Kyle to go home for the day following a heated dispute over two extra hours he claimed to have worked when his delivery truck broke down. Campbell said the two disputed hours amounted to $36.
“I said, you are in no mental capacity to be behind the wheel of a vehicle,” Campbell told RadarOnline.com. “I’m sitting in an office chair, he’s hovering over me, and he just starts punching me in the face in the chest, anywhere he can get licks in. And then he pulls out a fixed-blade knife and starts hitting me with the butt of the knife.”
Two drivers saw the commotion and rushed into the office to save Campbell.
“At first, he was just hitting me, then he told me that ‘I’ll f--- kill you,’” Cambell told RadarOnline.com. “It took two grown men two tries to get him off of me.”
Campbell said he and the two heroic co-workers were given a week off because no one knew if Kyle was going to return.
“I know he was released on bond,” said Campbell who was rushed to the hospital for a CT scan to check a welt on his head. “And I would constantly be looking over my shoulder, I wouldn’t leave the house just worried about if I’m going to see him in public. Like is he going to do something?”
“It kind of hit home with me because all of this happened, and it was very traumatic for myself and the two guys that were in there when it happened. We also had to come to work knowing that he (Kyle) could show up again,” said Campbell who eventually got another job. “I didn’t feel safe.”
Kyle is expected to appear before Smyrna Municipal Court judge this week for a pre-trial hearing. HIs defense attorney, Benjamin Lewis, did not respond to messages left at his office.