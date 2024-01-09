Todd Chrisley's Son Kyle's Alleged Assault Victim Speaks Out: 'I Didn't Feel Safe'

Speaking out for the first time, Deven Campbell , revealed he lived in a state of fear after learning Kyle Chrisley was released on a $3,000 bond after the alleged March 13, 2023 assault where the son of the reality TV star repeatedly screamed “I’ll f---- kill you, you f--.”

The alleged assault victim and former boss of Todd Chrisley's son Kyle revealed details of the alleged incident that was sparked by a dispute over $36 in his pay, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Campbell, 33, told RadarOnline.com that Kyle was allegedly in an agitated mood after taking several days off to visit with his Chrisley Knows Best dad at a Pensacola, Florida penitentiary where he is serving 12 years for a $30 million bank and tax fraud scheme.

“What’s crazy about the whole situation is that the difference in pay for those two hours, it totaled $36,” Campbell said. “I would’ve given him $40 to keep the situation from happening to me emotionally and physically. I never had any ill will toward him.”

“A week before that he requested a few days off last minute so that he could go to Florida to see his dad,” said Campbell who accommodated Kyle's schedule to allow for the prison visit. “I don’t know if it was maybe the stress from all the stuff going on with his parents or maybe he just wasn’t in the right head space — I can’t speak to that.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kyle was charged with aggravated assault for allegedly beating up Campbell at the trucking company job site in Smyrna, Tennessee – about 20 miles southeast of Nashville.