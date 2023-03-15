Todd Chrisley's Troubled Son Kyle Pulled 'Fixed Blade' On Boss, Faces 15 Years If Convicted

Shocking new details have emerged about the shocking arrest of Kyle Chrisley, the oldest son of imprisoned reality TV star Todd Chrisley, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 32-year-old hothead was handcuffed on March 13, 2023, after getting into a fight with a worker for Penske Truck Rental in Smyrna, Tennessee, and whipping out a “fixed blade” during the altercation, according to a police statement obtained by RadarOnline.com.

Chrisley voluntarily appeared the next day in court on an aggravated assault charge and was released from the Rutherford County Detention Center after posting a $3,000 bond.