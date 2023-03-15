Todd Chrisley's Troubled Son Kyle Pulled 'Fixed Blade' On Boss, Faces 15 Years If Convicted
Shocking new details have emerged about the shocking arrest of Kyle Chrisley, the oldest son of imprisoned reality TV star Todd Chrisley, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 32-year-old hothead was handcuffed on March 13, 2023, after getting into a fight with a worker for Penske Truck Rental in Smyrna, Tennessee, and whipping out a “fixed blade” during the altercation, according to a police statement obtained by RadarOnline.com.
Chrisley voluntarily appeared the next day in court on an aggravated assault charge and was released from the Rutherford County Detention Center after posting a $3,000 bond.
A mugshot obtained by RadarOnline.com shows the stoned-faced Chrisley with a long well-trimmed beard, short haircut, and beady eyes.
The shocking arrest comes just two months after his father and stepmom, Julie Chrisley, turned themselves into federal prison to begin their sentences.
As RadarOnline.com reported, The Chrisley Knows Best duo, checked into separate facilities on January 17 after being convicted of defrauding banks out of $30 million and committing tax fraud in June 2022.
Julie is spending her 7-year sentence at the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky while Todd was ordered to serve his 12 years behind bars at FPC Pensacola in Florida.
Chrisley is expected back in at the Smyrna Justice Center on March 20, 2023, for his hearing on the felony assault charge which could land him in prison for up to 15 years if he is convicted of a Class C felony.
Heather Kent, a spokesperson for the Smyrna Police Department, declined to provide further details about the brawl.
The victim Deven Campbell told police Chrisley "assaulted him by striking him multiple times in the face and upper body," according to a police affidavit. "The victim stated that the defendant also displayed a fixed blade knife and threatened to kill/stab him."
Campbell suffered cuts and bruises to his head, neck and hand. Campbell, 42, declined to comment when contacted by RadarOnline.com.
“Since there is still an active investigation there are still things that obviously we can’t share,” she told RadarOnline.com.
A worker who picked up the telephone at the Penske Truck Rental company refused to comment and hung up.
Todd Chrisley has publicly revealed his struggle with his once estranged son who he says was diagnosed as bipolar. In 2019, Kyle confessed on his father's Chrisley Confessions podcast that he was hospitalized after a suicide attempt.
"I take medication and I had a bad side effect to it, and I tried to take my own life," Kyle said at the time. "With the meds, I got all kinds of crazy thinking going on."
His father then added: "We're off of that."