Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > Todd Chrisley
Exclusive Details

Todd Chrisley's Troubled Son Kyle Pulled 'Fixed Blade' On Boss, Faces 15 Years If Convicted

kyle chrisley
Source: Smyrna Police Department
By:

Mar. 15 2023, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Shocking new details have emerged about the shocking arrest of Kyle Chrisley, the oldest son of imprisoned reality TV star Todd Chrisley, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 32-year-old hothead was handcuffed on March 13, 2023, after getting into a fight with a worker for Penske Truck Rental in Smyrna, Tennessee, and whipping out a “fixed blade” during the altercation, according to a police statement obtained by RadarOnline.com.

Chrisley voluntarily appeared the next day in court on an aggravated assault charge and was released from the Rutherford County Detention Center after posting a $3,000 bond.

Article continues below advertisement
kyle chrisley
Source: @TODD CHRISLEY/INSTAGRAM

A mugshot obtained by RadarOnline.com shows the stoned-faced Chrisley with a long well-trimmed beard, short haircut, and beady eyes.

The shocking arrest comes just two months after his father and stepmom, Julie Chrisley, turned themselves into federal prison to begin their sentences.

As RadarOnline.com reported, The Chrisley Knows Best duo, checked into separate facilities on January 17 after being convicted of defrauding banks out of $30 million and committing tax fraud in June 2022.

Article continues below advertisement
kyle chrisley story shocking new details of arrest
Source: Mega

Julie is spending her 7-year sentence at the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky while Todd was ordered to serve his 12 years behind bars at FPC Pensacola in Florida.

Chrisley is expected back in at the Smyrna Justice Center on March 20, 2023, for his hearing on the felony assault charge which could land him in prison for up to 15 years if he is convicted of a Class C felony.

Heather Kent, a spokesperson for the Smyrna Police Department, declined to provide further details about the brawl.

The victim Deven Campbell told police Chrisley "assaulted him by striking him multiple times in the face and upper body," according to a police affidavit. "The victim stated that the defendant also displayed a fixed blade knife and threatened to kill/stab him."

Campbell suffered cuts and bruises to his head, neck and hand. Campbell, 42, declined to comment when contacted by RadarOnline.com.

MORE ON:
Todd Chrisley
Article continues below advertisement
todd julie chrisley check in prison start sentences
Source: Mega

“Since there is still an active investigation there are still things that obviously we can’t share,” she told RadarOnline.com.

A worker who picked up the telephone at the Penske Truck Rental company refused to comment and hung up.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free

Article continues below advertisement
kyle chrisley
Source: @TODD CHRISLEY/INSTAGRAM

Todd Chrisley has publicly revealed his struggle with his once estranged son who he says was diagnosed as bipolar. In 2019, Kyle confessed on his father's Chrisley Confessions podcast that he was hospitalized after a suicide attempt.

"I take medication and I had a bad side effect to it, and I tried to take my own life," Kyle said at the time. "With the meds, I got all kinds of crazy thinking going on."

His father then added: "We're off of that."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.