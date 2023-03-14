Todd Chrisley's Oldest Son Kyle Arrested For Felony Aggravated Assault
Kyle Chrisley found himself behind bars — just like his father. Todd Chrisley's oldest son was arrested in Tennessee and booked for felony aggravated assault on Tuesday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A spokesperson at Rutherford County Jail confirmed the news, revealing Kyle was booked and released after posting a $3,000 bond. While the details of what landed him in jail are unclear, his mug shot is one for the books.
In the photo obtained by TMZ, Kyle glared at the camera and looked none too pleased as he posed for the photo while displaying a grown-out beard.
He was allegedly busted by Smyrna PD before making his way to Rutherford County Jail. Kyle's incident comes just two months after his father and stepmom, Julie Chrisley, turned themselves into prison to begin their sentences.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Todd and Julie checked into separate facilities on January 17 after being convicted of defrauding banks out of $30 million and committing tax fraud in June 2022.
Julie is spending her 7-year sentence at the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky while Todd was ordered to serve his 12 years behind bars at FPC Pensacola in Florida.
RadarOnline.com told you first — despite being a 10-hour drive from each other, the Chrisley Knows Best couple is still able to communicate in prison.
The Chrisley Knows Best duo can write letters, send emails, and possibly mail each other packages behind bars... with their wardens' approvals.
We're guessing their son's latest arrest will be a hot topic of their conversation this week.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Todd's rep for comment.
Kyle's stepsister, Savannah Chrisley, has been vocal about her mother's facility, calling the prison's treatment "inhumane." She also claimed it doesn't have heating and air — an accusation the prison denied.
"For privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not release information on the conditions of confinement for any inmate or group of inmates," a spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons said in a statement.
"However, we can share, the Bureau of Prisons' institutions are accredited by the American Correctional Association. ACA Standards cover environmental conditions, including temperature and air quality... [and] discusses temperatures in indoor living and work areas appropriate for summer and winter."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Before Todd and Julie's arrest, they had custody of Kyle's 10-year-old daughter, Chloé. Savannah revealed she would be taking over as her caretaker while her parents served their time behind bars.
However, Chloé's biological mom claimed she would be filing for custody — but she has yet to do so.