Todd & Julie Chrisley Spotted Stocking Up Their Pantry, Take Care Of Chores Before Reporting To Prison
Once a homemaker, always a homemaker. Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie, were spotted taking care of important household errands days before they are scheduled to report to prison after being found guilty of fraud, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The infamous Chrisley family began 2023 on a solemn note — which included wrapping up loose ends before starting their combined 19-year prison sentence.
In addition to having one last family meal together, Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, were seen running around town to tick off their chores before reporting to separate facilities on Tuesday.
The reality tv husband and wife were indicted in August 2019 on 12 counts of tax evasion and wire fraud charges. After a lengthy and emotional legal battle — where they were found guilty of defrauding banks out of $30 million — the Chrisley patriarch received 12 years for the alleged crimes. Julie was sentenced to 7 years behind bars.
With much to prepare for before they checked into their lengthy prison stays, the Daily Mail captured the couple as they marked off important items on their to-do list — which included stops at three different furniture stores and a grocery run to Publix.
Julie was photographed with an overflowing shopping cart of food, drinks, and laundry detergent, in what appeared to be a last-minute preparation to stock her home's pantry for the children they're leaving behind.
While Julie shopped with her mom, Pam Hughes, and daughter, Savannah, Todd was also busy taking care of business.
The reality tv personality was spotted at a post office on January 12, where the 53-year-old ironically wore a black and white striped shirt that resembled an old-fashioned prisoner's uniform.
Todd's reality — and source of income — is expected to be a drastic change from his family's lucrative tv show, Chrisley Knows Best.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Todd could earn a measly twelve cents per hour for cleaning toilets and performing other janitorial work at his Florida correctional facility.
According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the pay scale is broken down into "four different pay grade levels — $0.12, $0.17, $0.29, and $0.40."
As for the couple's marriage behind bars? RadarOnline.com told you first — they will be able to communicate with one another from behind bars, but only if their prison wardens approve.