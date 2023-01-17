Todd & Julie Chrisley Spotted Stocking Up Their Pantry, Take Care Of Chores Before Reporting To Prison

Once a homemaker, always a homemaker. Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie, were spotted taking care of important household errands days before they are scheduled to report to prison after being found guilty of fraud, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The infamous Chrisley family began 2023 on a solemn note — which included wrapping up loose ends before starting their combined 19-year prison sentence.

In addition to having one last family meal together, Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, were seen running around town to tick off their chores before reporting to separate facilities on Tuesday.