Paula Deen's Restaurant Nightmare: Ex-Employees Left Scrambling For Work As Family Kitchen Closes Before NYE

The disgraced Food Network star has reportedly dealt with financial woes for more than a decade now, previously stirring up controversy when it was claimed in 2013 that she used the N-word and wanted to throw her brother a "plantation-style" wedding with Black servers.

Deen later addressed the allegation that she used the racially-charged term to describe another restaurant's waitstaff that she wanted to emulate.

"That's not what these men were," Deen explained during her deposition in a lawsuit filed by one of her former Savannah, Georgia, restaurant managers. "They were professional Black men doing a fabulous job," she said.