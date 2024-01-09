'The Voice' Star Lauren Duski's Mother Dead After Apparent Suicide at 59
Lauren Duski, a former contestant on The Voice, is mourning the loss of her beloved mother, Janis Duski, who appears to have died by suicide. She was 59.
Officers found a woman — since confirmed to be Janis — with a "single gunshot wound to the chest" on Friday when they approached a car "sitting on the edge of the roadway with a female in the driver's seat slumped over," RadarOnline.com has learned.
A handgun was discovered in the vehicle with "one round spent." Although her tragic death appears to be self-inflicted, an investigation is still underway.
Paramedics who rushed to the scene were unable to find a pulse, according to the Tuscarora Township Police in Indian River, Michigan, TMZ reported.
The season 12 alum shared a statement confirming her mother's death on Monday.
"Said goodbye to my best friend and hero this past Friday. My mom was the greatest human I've ever known," Lauren wrote in a tribute. "There was no one who loved harder. She offered her entire being — heart and soul to everyone she encountered and always held up the mirror to remind you of how wonderful and special you were."
Lauren proudly revealed that her mother was top of her class and president in dental school, adding that she also served as captain in the United States Air Force.
"I wasn't planning on sharing this but these last few days I've been feeling the most violent pull in my heart to remind you to please talk to one another," Lauren, who advanced to the Top 12 on Blake Shelton's team, continued. "If you're struggling, do not be ashamed."
Lauren addressed the importance of discussing mental health and being there for those held near and dear. "We are all trying to navigate this beautiful, messy life," the performer wrote. "I've learned that even the strongest humans have a breaking point."
An obituary for Janis viewed by RadarOnline.com stated that a memorial will be held privately among family and friends.
Those who want to contribute to her family in this difficult time are being referred to the Victors for Veterans program at the University of Michigan School of Dentistry.
"Donations made in her honor are greatly appreciated," loved ones shared.
Janis is survived by her longtime husband, daughter Lauren and son Bradley as well as two grandchildren and three brothers.