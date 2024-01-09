'The Voice' Star Lauren Duski's Mother Dead After Apparent Suicide at 59

Lauren Duski, a former contestant on The Voice, is mourning the loss of her beloved mother, Janis Duski, who appears to have died by suicide. She was 59.

Officers found a woman — since confirmed to be Janis — with a "single gunshot wound to the chest" on Friday when they approached a car "sitting on the edge of the roadway with a female in the driver's seat slumped over," RadarOnline.com has learned.