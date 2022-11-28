Julie Chrisley Reveals She Was 'Living In Fear' Prior To 7-Year Sentence In Federal Prison For Bank Fraud & Tax Evasion

Julie Chrisley recently revealed she was “living in fear” for at least six months prior to her recent sentencing for federal bank fraud and tax evasion, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The revelation comes one week after Julie, 49, and her husband Todd Chrisley, 53, were both sentenced to a combined total of 19 years in federal prison for swindling banks out of $30 million in loans and failing to pay taxes for at least four years.