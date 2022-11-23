Convicted Chrisley Couple Forced To Sell $9M Mansions After Being Sentenced To 19 Years In Federal Prison & Ordered To Pay $17M Fine

Todd and Julie Chrisley are set to sell their luxurious $9 million Tennessee mansions after a federal judge ordered the pair to pay a whopping $17.2 million fine earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The shocking news comes just days after the former Chrisley Knows Best reality TV star couple were sentenced to a combined total of 19 years in federal prison on charges of bank fraud and tax evasion.