Convicted Chrisley Couple Forced To Sell $9M Mansions After Being Sentenced To 19 Years In Federal Prison & Ordered To Pay $17M Fine
Todd and Julie Chrisley are set to sell their luxurious $9 million Tennessee mansions after a federal judge ordered the pair to pay a whopping $17.2 million fine earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking news comes just days after the former Chrisley Knows Best reality TV star couple were sentenced to a combined total of 19 years in federal prison on charges of bank fraud and tax evasion.
According to the New York Post, US District Court Judge Eleanor Ross – who oversaw the Chrisleys’ case and subsequent sentencing hearing on Monday – ordered the pair to pay $17.2 million in restitution for their $36 million yearslong fraud scheme.
As a result, 53-year-old Todd and 49-year-old Julie are now forced to sell their two Knoxville, Tennessee mansions – worth a combined total of at least $9 million – to pay the multi-million-dollar fine.
“They’re going to have to give up a lot of things, including their homes, sadly,” one insider spilled to the Post. “They won’t be able to afford it.”
“But their main concern now is their children, especially their youngest boy,” the source added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Julie unsuccessfully pleaded with Judge Ross to grant the former reality TV star a lenient sentence so she can take care of her two youngest children: son Grayson, 16, and adopted daughter Chloe, 10.
Julie also claimed her youngest daughter Chloe was “suicidal” as a result of the Chrisley couple’s June convictions and subsequent sentences, but Judge Ross refused to modify Julie's seven-year sentence.
“To hear your 10-year-old say she doesn't want to live if their mom goes away, no child should feel that way,” Julie said during her and Todd’s sentencing hearings in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday.
“It is heartbreaking, but it has to be burdened by the defendants,” Judge Ross responded. “I have no reason to doubt that both Chrisleys have good hearts. But I cannot ignore the greed and flamboyance in this case.”
Savannah Chrisley, Todd and Julie’s 25-year-old daughter, has since indicated she will take full custody of Grayson and Chloe until Julie is released from federal prison in seven years’ time.
Besides losing the two mansions in Knoxville, the Chrisleys may also lose their three reality shows – Chrisley Knows Best, Growing Up Chrisley and Love Limbo – as a result of Julie and Todd’s respective seven and 12-year sentences.