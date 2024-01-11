Jill Biden Condemns 'Cruel' House Republicans for Showing Hunter Biden's Lewd Photos in Hearings

Jill was referring to nude photos Hunter took of himself that were unearthed by Republican lawmakers and then proudly displayed by Marjorie Taylor Greene during an Oversight Committee hearing in July.

During Wednesday's contempt hearing, which Hunter attended in a surprising and dramatic move, Greene once again held up the lewd photos. But Hunter was not present to witness the act or hear the Georgia lawmaker's comments because he and his team promptly left at the start of her time.

