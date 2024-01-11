Jill Biden Condemns 'Cruel' House Republicans for Showing Hunter Biden's Lewd Photos in Hearings
First Lady Jill Biden called out the "horrible" House Republicans who displayed nude photos of Hunter Biden during congressional hearings, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Jill condemned Republican lawmakers and defended her family following their "cruel" actions.
During an interview with MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski, which aired on Thursday's edition of Morning Joe, Jill candidly spoke about House Republicans' behavior toward her stepson and his battle with addiction.
"What they are doing to Hunter is cruel, and I'm really proud of how he has rebuilt his life after addiction," Jill told Brzezinski. "I love my son. It's hurt my grandchildren. That's what I’m so concerned about, that it's affecting their lives as well."
Jill was referring to nude photos Hunter took of himself that were unearthed by Republican lawmakers and then proudly displayed by Marjorie Taylor Greene during an Oversight Committee hearing in July.
During Wednesday's contempt hearing, which Hunter attended in a surprising and dramatic move, Greene once again held up the lewd photos. But Hunter was not present to witness the act or hear the Georgia lawmaker's comments because he and his team promptly left at the start of her time.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
When Brzezinski asked the First Lady what she thought of Republicans who displayed the photographs during hearings, she replied, "Horrible."
The MSNBC host continued to press Jill on Republican lawmakers' criticism of her loved ones, which they have branded "the Biden crime family," as well as criticism of her husband.
Republicans have attacked Biden's age and accused him of being "mentally incompetent" while also alleging that he's a "liar" and was in cahoots with his son's overseas business dealings.
- Jill Biden Defends Embattled Stepson Hunter, Says Tax Probe Won't Impact Joe's 2024 Bid
- Joe & Hunter Biden Together For Thanksgiving As GOP Prepares To TURN UP HEAT On Investigations Into President's Embattled Son
- Hunter Biden Meets With Lawyer Over Holidays as Biden Family Heads to Caribbean for New Years
Jill brushed off the attacks and noted that the investigation into the so-called "Biden crime family" as well as general pettiness from the opposing party, including, "Let's Go Brandon" memes, only fueled her desire to help her husband win a second term.
"Oh, that makes me want to be in the fight even more, because we have to win. We must win. We cannot let go of our democracy," Jill said before acknowledging the impact of far-right "extremists."
"It's hard to see what the other side — the extremists — have turned this country into, I mean, we would never see things like that, say, ten years ago."
She later defended her husband's age, a concern among voters. President Biden would be 86 years old at the end of his second term.
"He can do it. I see Joe every day. I see him out, you know, traveling around this country. I see his vigor. I see his energy. I see his passion every single day," Jill said of Biden's ability to lead despite being the oldest president to serve.
"I say his age is an asset. He's wise. He has wisdom. He has experience," the first lady continued. "He knows every leader on the world stage. He's lived history. He knows history. He's thoughtful in his decisions. He is the right man or the right person for the job at this moment in history."