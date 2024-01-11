Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Hunter Biden

Jill Biden Condemns 'Cruel' House Republicans for Showing Hunter Biden's Lewd Photos in Hearings

jill biden condems horrible republicans showing hunter biden nude pp
Source: MEGA

First Lady Jill Biden slammed House Republican's treatment of Hunter Biden.

By:

Jan. 11 2024, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

First Lady Jill Biden called out the "horrible" House Republicans who displayed nude photos of Hunter Biden during congressional hearings, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Jill condemned Republican lawmakers and defended her family following their "cruel" actions.

Article continues below advertisement
jill biden condems republicans nude photos hunter
Source: MEGA

The first lady defended her husband and step-son Hunter against 'horrible' House Republicans.

During an interview with MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski, which aired on Thursday's edition of Morning Joe, Jill candidly spoke about House Republicans' behavior toward her stepson and his battle with addiction.

"What they are doing to Hunter is cruel, and I'm really proud of how he has rebuilt his life after addiction," Jill told Brzezinski. "I love my son. It's hurt my grandchildren. That's what I’m so concerned about, that it's affecting their lives as well."

Article continues below advertisement
hunter biden secret project kevin morris record drug legal woes report
Source: MEGA

Jill said Republicans were being 'cruel' by showing nude photos of Hunter in hearings.

Jill was referring to nude photos Hunter took of himself that were unearthed by Republican lawmakers and then proudly displayed by Marjorie Taylor Greene during an Oversight Committee hearing in July.

During Wednesday's contempt hearing, which Hunter attended in a surprising and dramatic move, Greene once again held up the lewd photos. But Hunter was not present to witness the act or hear the Georgia lawmaker's comments because he and his team promptly left at the start of her time.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

When Brzezinski asked the First Lady what she thought of Republicans who displayed the photographs during hearings, she replied, "Horrible."

The MSNBC host continued to press Jill on Republican lawmakers' criticism of her loved ones, which they have branded "the Biden crime family," as well as criticism of her husband.

Republicans have attacked Biden's age and accused him of being "mentally incompetent" while also alleging that he's a "liar" and was in cahoots with his son's overseas business dealings.

MORE ON:
Hunter Biden
jill biden condems republicans nude photos hunter
Source: MEGA

Marjorie Taylor Greene displayed another set of new photos of Hunter during Wednesday's contempt hearing.

Article continues below advertisement

Jill brushed off the attacks and noted that the investigation into the so-called "Biden crime family" as well as general pettiness from the opposing party, including, "Let's Go Brandon" memes, only fueled her desire to help her husband win a second term.

"Oh, that makes me want to be in the fight even more, because we have to win. We must win. We cannot let go of our democracy," Jill said before acknowledging the impact of far-right "extremists."

"It's hard to see what the other side — the extremists — have turned this country into, I mean, we would never see things like that, say, ten years ago."

jill biden
Source: MEGA

Jill defended President Biden's age as an 'asset.'

Article continues below advertisement

She later defended her husband's age, a concern among voters. President Biden would be 86 years old at the end of his second term.

"He can do it. I see Joe every day. I see him out, you know, traveling around this country. I see his vigor. I see his energy. I see his passion every single day," Jill said of Biden's ability to lead despite being the oldest president to serve.

"I say his age is an asset. He's wise. He has wisdom. He has experience," the first lady continued. "He knows every leader on the world stage. He's lived history. He knows history. He's thoughtful in his decisions. He is the right man or the right person for the job at this moment in history."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.