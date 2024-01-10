GOP House Rep. Nancy Mace Yells at Hunter Biden After He Makes Surprise Appearance at House Oversight Committee Vote
The House Oversight Committee descended into chaos after Hunter Biden made a surprise appearance at a committee vote to hold him in contempt for defying subpoenas to testify, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Republicans said the event was a stunt, and lawmakers called him and each other cowards as they argued over whether he should speak.
Ranking Member Democratic congressman from Maryland Jamie Raskin attempted to give his opening statement when he was immediately interrupted by Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, saying, "I have an inquiry."
Chairman James Comer told her to state her point as Raskin continued to protest, asking for his time back.
"Mr. Chairman, don’t we have House rules and committee rules? Uh, regarding, uh, subpoenas, uh, and then rules about having, uh, hearings and having questions, uh, with witnesses that must be followed," Greene said.
"Mr. Chairman. I’d like to reclaim my time," Raskin asked Comer again.
The three began to speak over each other until Raskin asked the Chairman, "We can just interrupt each other with an inquiry?"
Greene demanded that Comer read the rules of the deposition to the committee, and after he followed through with her request, Raskin asked if he could finish his statement.
Comer allowed the Democrat from Maryland thirty seconds to finish his time but eventually cut him off, telling the congressman that his time had expired.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“Do any other members wish to be heard? Chair recognizes Miss [Nancy] Mace from South Carolina,” Comer continued.
Mace came in heated, beginning his time by saying, "First of all, my first question is, who bribed Hunter Biden to be here today? That’s my first question."
"Second question. You are the epitome of white privilege. Coming into the oversight committee, spitting in our face, ignoring a congressional subpoena to be deposed," she continued. "What are you afraid of? You have no b---- to come up here."
Florida representative Jared Moskowitz interrupted Mace and said, “If the gentlelady wants to hear from Hunter Biden, we can hear from him right now. Mr. Chairman, let’s take a vote and hear from Hunter Biden. What are you afraid of?”
Mace could be heard yelling, “I am speaking!”
Comer demanded "order" at the committee as members of Congress began shouting back and forth until Mace declared, "I think that Hunter Biden should be arrested right here, right now, and go straight to jail. Our nation is founded on the rule of law."