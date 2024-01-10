GOP House Rep. Nancy Mace Yells at Hunter Biden After He Makes Surprise Appearance at House Oversight Committee Vote

Ranking Member Democratic congressman from Maryland Jamie Raskin attempted to give his opening statement when he was immediately interrupted by Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, saying, "I have an inquiry."

Chairman James Comer told her to state her point as Raskin continued to protest, asking for his time back.

"Mr. Chairman, don’t we have House rules and committee rules? Uh, regarding, uh, subpoenas, uh, and then rules about having, uh, hearings and having questions, uh, with witnesses that must be followed," Greene said.

"Mr. Chairman. I’d like to reclaim my time," Raskin asked Comer again.

The three began to speak over each other until Raskin asked the Chairman, "We can just interrupt each other with an inquiry?"