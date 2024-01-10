New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez's Ex-GF Named in Epstein Documents
Newly unsealed Jeffrey Epstein-related court documents have revealed bombshell allegations against an ex-girlfriend of New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre's 2016 deposition named Gwendolyn Beck, a longtime associate of the disgraced financier, during her sworn testimony in a transcript released on Tuesday, claiming Beck had committed a sex crime.
"I wasn't trafficked to her, she was just part of some of the trafficking," Giuffre alleged in the docs. "She was involved in some of the o-----." The timeframe was unclear.
An attorney then inquired, "What gentlemen were involved in the orgies with you and Ms. Beck?" to which Giuffre responded, "As far as I can recall, Jeffrey Epstein."
Beck was known to be friendly with Epstein, having been seen in a photo alongside the accused sex trafficker and his madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in 1995.
She can also be seen in another portrait alongside Epstein, Prince Andrew, and Trump's then-girlfriend Melania Knauss.
Beck started dating Menendez in 2010, years before she spoke out about a five-figure political donation from Epstein during her 2014 congressional campaign.
Images of Beck and Menendez together were later used in his corruption trial.
The New Jersey Democrat pleaded not guilty to 14 counts against him: one count of conspiracy, one count of violating the travel act, eight counts of bribery and three counts of honest services fraud plus one additional count of making false statements.
The charges were stemming from claims that Menendez intervened on behalf of ophthalmologist friend Salomon Melgen, allegedly helping to secure visas for three of Melgen's girlfriends, and nearly $1 million in trips, political contributions and more.
A jury deadlocked on the charges after a trial in November 2017, later dropping the case against Menendez, who was elected to a third term last November.
Menendez has since been accused of utilizing his "power and influence" to benefit the Egyptian regime. He and his wife were charged with taking bribes in the form of cash, $100k worth of gold bars, and other forms of currency between 2018 and 2022.
"I'm innocent and I intend to prove my innocence," Menendez fired back in a statement. "Not just for me, but for the precedent this case will set for you and future members of the Senate."