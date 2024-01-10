New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez's Ex-GF Named in Epstein Documents

Images of Beck and Menendez together were later used in his corruption trial.

The New Jersey Democrat pleaded not guilty to 14 counts against him: one count of conspiracy, one count of violating the travel act, eight counts of bribery and three counts of honest services fraud plus one additional count of making false statements.

The charges were stemming from claims that Menendez intervened on behalf of ophthalmologist friend Salomon Melgen, allegedly helping to secure visas for three of Melgen's girlfriends, and nearly $1 million in trips, political contributions and more.