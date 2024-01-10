Epstein's Brother Accuses Former AG Bill Barr of Covering Up Disgraced Financier's Death

Mark Epstein said there was never much of an investigation and he still firmly believes that Jeffrey did not kill himself, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Jeffrey Epstein 's brother, Mark Epstein , boldly accused former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr of concealing the disgraced financier's death years after determining that it was the result of "a perfect storm of screw-ups."



"Things like the EMT and the medical personnel at the hospital, none of them have ever been questioned," he continued. "They're always questioned, especially in high-profile cases."

The property developer cast doubt on his brother's death being the result of suicide during an appearance on NewsNation's On Balance with Leland Vittert, alleging that Barr was part of a secret cover-up as the two discussed "irregularities" at the jail.

A New York City medical examiner ruled Epstein's death a suicide in 2019 after he was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center with a torn strip of orange bedsheet that he allegedly used to hang himself.