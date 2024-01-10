Epstein's Brother Accuses Former AG Bill Barr of Covering Up Disgraced Financier's Death
Jeffrey Epstein's brother, Mark Epstein, boldly accused former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr of concealing the disgraced financier's death years after determining that it was the result of "a perfect storm of screw-ups."
Mark said there was never much of an investigation and he still firmly believes that Jeffrey did not kill himself, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Things like the EMT and the medical personnel at the hospital, none of them have ever been questioned," he continued. "They're always questioned, especially in high-profile cases."
The property developer cast doubt on his brother's death being the result of suicide during an appearance on NewsNation's On Balance with Leland Vittert, alleging that Barr was part of a secret cover-up as the two discussed "irregularities" at the jail.
A New York City medical examiner ruled Epstein's death a suicide in 2019 after he was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center with a torn strip of orange bedsheet that he allegedly used to hang himself.
The Department of Justice later produced a 128-page report, concluding that prison staff made errors while citing "long-standing operational challenges."
Epstein was at the time awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
"The pathologist that did the autopsy, and doctor who I had there, they both came out of the autopsy saying they could not call it a suicide because it appeared too much like a homicide," Mark explained. "There are a number of reasons why."
Mark noted that Jeffrey's initial certificate listed his cause of death as "pending," meaning pending further investigation which he explained normally takes weeks.
He said Barr, who served in the administration of former president Donald Trump from 2019 to 2020, officially determined it was a suicide far too soon. "It wasn't really his position to do that," Mark continued.
"Yes, there were screw-ups, but that doesn't mean that my brother was, you know, committed suicide because of screw-ups."
When pressed why he believes Jeffrey didn't take his own life, Mark brought up his insistence on making bail, rumored to be the largest in U.S. history at nearly $160 million. Plus, he believes Jeffrey had compromising info on powerful people.
"In 2016, he said he had dirt on then-presidential candidates," Mark said. "He didn't tell me what that dirt was."
"I wasn't involved with his day-to-day life so I don't know what he knows, but to go back to your initial question, why? I mean, you'd have to ask Bill Barr."
"If he was covering this up, which it appears to be, who was he covering it up for?" Mark questioned. "Who was Bill Barr protecting?"
RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Barr for comment.