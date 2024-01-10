Epstein Accuser Alleges She Was Trafficked to Billionaire Les Wexner, Newly Unsealed Docs Reveal
Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre claims to have been sex trafficked to former Victoria's Secret CEO Les Wexner in newly unsealed court docs which allege they had intercourse "multiple" times.
The shocking revelation was found within now-public filings stemming from a settled 2015 lawsuit between Giuffre and Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.
According to Giuffre, she said it "possibly" happened between five to 10 occasions between 1999 to 2002 in a 2016 deposition transcript released by a New York judge on Jan. 9.
Giuffre was questioned if she wore any particular clothing, RadarOnline.com has learned, to which she replied, "Yes, I wore lingerie for him."
She said that Wexner did not ask for her to dress in the attire. "It wasn't his request, it was Ghislaine who set it up for me," Giuffre stated, adding that she wore all different types of lingerie but did not recall if VS garments were among them.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Wexner's office for comment.
Wexner, who has not been charged with any wrongdoing, hired Epstein to be his financial manager in the 1980s. The billionaire claimed he severed ties with the disgraced financier in 2007, vehemently denying knowledge of Epstein's crimes.
Epstein died in federal custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
Jean-Luc Brunel, Epstein's former French model agent, is among the high-profile figures accused of victimizing Giuffre in the newly unsealed docs.
- Queen Elizabeth’s Son Prince Andrew Sued For Sexual Assault By Jeffrey Epstein’s Sex Trafficking Accuser
- Ghislaine Maxwell Sentencing: Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Virginia Giuffre's Says Socialite-Turned-Madam Should Be 'Trapped In A Cage Forever'
- Jeffrey Epstein's Ex Ghislaine Maxwell Demands Sex Trafficking Charges Be Dropped, Accuses Prosecutors Of Improperly Obtaining Evidence
News broke today that lawyers for Brunel are demanding a probe into "judicial failures" after he was found dead in a Paris jail in Feb. 2022 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges of his own.
Brunel's lawyers spoke out in his defense at the time, claiming his suicide was "not guided by guilt but a profound sense of injustice." He denied fault after being charged with rape of minors over the age of 15 and sexual harassment.
"His tragedy is that of a 75-year-old man crushed by a media-judicial system," they said.
Giuffre later issued a statement via her lawyer, Sigrid McCawley.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"I am disappointed that I was not able to face him in a final trial and hold him accountable for his actions, but gratified that I was able to face him in person last year in Paris, to keep him in prison," it stated in part.
"But as we said when Jeffrey Epstein cowardly killed himself, for the women who have stood up and called for accountability from law enforcement around the world, it is not how these men died, but how they lived and the damage they caused to so many."