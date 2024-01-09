'It Seems Like a Cover-up': Jeffrey Epstein's Brother Questions Billionaire's Death as More Bombshell Docs Are Released
Jeffrey Epstein’s brother, Mark Epstein, recently suggested that federal investigators “covered up” evidence connected to his convicted sex offender brother’s suicide, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development to come as hundreds of documents connected to Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking operation continue to be unsealed, the late billionaire’s brother spoke out to cast doubt regarding the narrative around Jeffrey Epstein’s August 2019 death.
According to Mark Epstein, there was “no investigation” into his pedophile brother’s death once the death was ruled an apparent suicide.
Mark also claimed that his brother’s mysterious death “seems like a cover-up” because he failed to obtain a “pre-hospital care report” and “911 call” during his more than four-year investigation into the matter.
“I only want to look at facts, but when we consider the facts available, we get more questions,” Jeffrey Epstein’s 69-year-old brother told the New York Post this week.
“There appears to have been no investigation once it was ruled a suicide, they saw no reason to dig deeper,” he continued. “It seems like a cover-up.”
“Why can’t I find his pre-hospital care report and why can’t I get the 911 call?” Mark Epstein added.
Jeffrey Epstein’s brother reportedly found a series of inconsistencies regarding the late billionaire’s death – including details about Epstein’s autopsy, his jail cell, comments shared by other inmates at the prison facility, and the guards tasked with supervising the jailed sex offender.
Mark Epstein specifically cited the fact that his brother died just a few days before a scheduled bail hearing that could have potentially seen Jeffrey Epstein released from jail until his trial.
“They had a hearing which was coming up a few days after his death to appeal the bail restrictions,” the late financier-turned-sex offender’s brother said. “Why would Jeffrey kill himself a few days before that hearing?”
“Because if he got bail, he’d be out of jail, awaiting trial in his house with an ankle monitor,” he continued. “Why kill yourself then? If bail was denied again, then I could understand it.”
“Believe me, it would have been easier if [investigators] had come out and said, ‘It looks like a suicide,’ then I could put this whole issue behind me,” Mark Epstein concluded.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jeffrey Epstein hanged himself inside New York’s Metropolitical Correctional Center on August 10, 2019.
The convicted sex offender was awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges at the time of his apparent suicide.
Mark Epstein recently made headlines when he spoke out regarding the fresh court documents connected to his brother, his brother’s accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre, and his brother’s longtime associate and confidante Ghislaine Maxwell.
Jeffrey Epstein’s younger brother cast doubt on rumors that the billionaire possessed sex tapes of prominent individuals engaging in illicit behavior with young girls.
"This is just an opinion — I never really believed they existed," Mark Epstein told the Post after the first bombshell documents were unsealed last week.
"Jeffrey was buying islands in the Virgin Islands,” he continued. “He had his own private 727. Do you think he needed to make money by extortion?"