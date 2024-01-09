'It Seems Like a Cover-up': Jeffrey Epstein's Brother Questions Billionaire's Death as More Bombshell Docs Are Released

In a sudden development to come as hundreds of documents connected to Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking operation continue to be unsealed, the late billionaire’s brother spoke out to cast doubt regarding the narrative around Jeffrey Epstein’s August 2019 death.

Jeffrey Epstein ’s brother, Mark Epstein , recently suggested that federal investigators “covered up” evidence connected to his convicted sex offender brother’s suicide, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to Mark Epstein, there was “no investigation” into his pedophile brother’s death once the death was ruled an apparent suicide.

Mark also claimed that his brother’s mysterious death “seems like a cover-up” because he failed to obtain a “pre-hospital care report” and “911 call” during his more than four-year investigation into the matter.