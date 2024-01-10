Donald Trump Denies Ties to Jeffrey Epstein, Claims He Was 'Never' On Late Billionaire's Plane or 'Stupid Island'
Donald Trump denied having ties to the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein this week, RadarOnline.com can report. The ex-president claimed he was “never” on Epstein’s private plane or the late billionaire’s “stupid” private island.
In the latest development to come after actor Mark Ruffalo shared two fake photos of Trump surrounded by young girls on Epstein’s infamous “Lolita Express,” the ex-president spoke out to refute the contents of the fake photos.
According to the embattled ex-president, the fake AI-generated photos were created by “the Democrats” to hurt his rising poll numbers.
Trump also called for the implementation of “strong laws” against AI before the matter becomes a “big and very dangerous problem in the future.”
“This is what the Democrats do to their Republican Opponent, who is leading them, by a lot, in the Polls,” the 45th president wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday. “This is A.I., and it is very dangerous for our Country!”
“Also, I was never on Epstein’s Plane, or at his 'stupid' Island,” he continued. “Strong Laws ought to be developed against A.I.”
“It will be a big and very dangerous problem in the future!” Trump concluded.
Meanwhile, Ruffalo has since apologized for sharing the two fake AI-generated photos that showed the former president surrounded by young girls onboard Epstein’s infamous private jet.
The actor admitted that the images were fake and blamed Elon Musk and X for allowing “so much disinformation” on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
“Sorry Folks. Apparently these images are AI fakes.” the Marvel actor said. “The fact Trump was on Epstein’s plane and what Epstein was up to is not.”
- 'I Think The Evidence Is Clear': Bill Clinton LAUGHS OFF Alleged Jeffrey Epstein Relationship When Questioned At Texas Rally
- Jeffrey Epstein's Brother Claims Late Sex Offender Had Dirt on Clintons and Trump
- Fox News Star Steve Doocy Ties Donald Trump to Newly Released Jeffrey Epstein Docs: 'They Went to Visit Him at the Casino'
“Be careful,” Ruffalo continued. “Elon’s X and his allowing so much disinformation here is driving the value of his app down by 55%.”
Although the images of Trump recently shared by Ruffalo were fake, the former president was named in several Epstein documents recently unsealed by Judge Loretta Preska.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the embattled ex-president was named in emails and testimony provided by an Epstein accuser during a civil defamation lawsuit between Virginia Roberts Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell in 2016.
The Epstein accuser – since identified as Sarah Ransome – alleged that Epstein possessed sex tapes involving Trump. The late sex offender also allegedly possessed other sex tapes involving Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, and Richard Branson.
“She confided in me about her casual ‘friendship’ with Donald,” Ransome said in 2016. “Mr. Trump definitely seemed to have a thing for her and she told me how he kept going on about how he liked her ‘pert nipples.’”
“I also know she had sexual relations with Trump at Jeffrey’s NY mansion on regular occasions,” Ransome also alleged at the time.
Epstein’s brother, Mark Epstein, also recently said that the late financier claimed to have dirt on both Trump and Bill Clinton ahead of the 2016 presidential election between Trump and Hillary Clinton.
“If I said what I know about both candidates, they'd have to cancel the election,” Epstein told his brother eight years ago.