Donald Trump Denies Ties to Jeffrey Epstein, Claims He Was 'Never' On Late Billionaire's Plane or 'Stupid Island'

Donald Trump denied having ties to the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein this week, RadarOnline.com can report. The ex-president claimed he was “never” on Epstein’s private plane or the late billionaire’s “stupid” private island.

In the latest development to come after actor Mark Ruffalo shared two fake photos of Trump surrounded by young girls on Epstein’s infamous “Lolita Express,” the ex-president spoke out to refute the contents of the fake photos.