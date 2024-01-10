Brad Pitt 'Walking on Eggshells' About Introducing Girlfriend to Kids Due to Angelina Jolie: Report

Actor Brad Pitt might be head over heels for his new sweetie Ines de Ramon, 31, but sources claim he's being extra cautious with his new relationship in regard to his children and ex-wife Angelina Jolie, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to a recent report, the 60-year-old Oscar-winner has yet to introduce Ines to his large brood because of their fiercely close relationship with their mom.