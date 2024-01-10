Brad Pitt 'Walking on Eggshells' About Introducing Girlfriend to Kids Due to Angelina Jolie: Report
Actor Brad Pitt might be head over heels for his new sweetie Ines de Ramon, 31, but sources claim he's being extra cautious with his new relationship in regard to his children and ex-wife Angelina Jolie, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to a recent report, the 60-year-old Oscar-winner has yet to introduce Ines to his large brood because of their fiercely close relationship with their mom.
"Brad's walking on eggshells when it comes to introducing his children to his new girlfriend," an insider told the National Enquirer.
According to the source, "the caution stems from a desire to avoid additional tensions with Angie."
The insider explained Pitt's alleged "desire" to avoid drama with Jolie is because "she's not just the kids' mother, she's their best friend."
"Can you imagine what a meeting would be like between the kids and Ines?" the source opined. "No wonder he's in no rush to make the introductions!"
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Pitt's reps for comment.
Since Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016, the couple's children have maintained a fiercely close relationship with their mother. The former spouses share six children — Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.
As this outlet reported, the children were not allowed to testify to alleged domestic violence they witnessed from Pitt during an explosive 2016 plane fight, which sparked an FBI investigation.
However, a secret Instagram account reportedly uncovered Pax's alleged feelings towards his estranged father.
Posted on Father's Day 2020, Pax branded Pitt a "world class a------" in the scathing post that featured a photo of Pitt accepting the Oscar for Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.
"Happy Father's Day to "a world class a------!!" Pax allegedly wrote. "You time and time and again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person. You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence."
"You will never understand the damage you have done to my family because you're incapable of doing so," the scorching post continued. "You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell."
"You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday. So, Happy Father's Day, you f------ awful human being!!!"
According to the Daily Mail, an insider confirmed the secret Instagram account belonged to Pax.