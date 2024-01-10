Damon Dash Requests His Child Support Payments Be Lowered After Alleging He Made Less Than $6k in 2022
Rock-A-Fella co-founder Damon Dash has asked a judge to significantly lower the amount of monthly child support payments he's been ordered to pay, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Dash cited an extremely low annual income as the reason for his request.
According to new court documents filed by Dash in his custody case with his fashion designer ex-wife, Rachel Roy, with whom he shares daughters Ava and Tallulah, the record executive claimed a monthly payment of $428 is all he can afford. He currently pays $3,000 a month to Roy to help support their children.
Dash attributed his request for lower payments to a significant reduction in his income due to several business ventures failing to turn profitable.
Court filings stated that Dash's income took a sharp downturn in 2022, claiming he brought in a shocking $5,140 that year.
Dash added that his business has struggled to recover since 2020 when work dried up for him.
Roy fired back with her own filing and called Dash's alleged bluff that he's been reduced to poverty-level income since the pandemic.
According to TMZ, Roy noted in her filing that Dash still owns a majority state in the highly profitable Rock-A-Fella records, which should provide him with more than enough income to cover the child support payments, even with failed business ventures.
Additionally, Roy claims that Dash has other streams of income that he has not disclosed to the court. A judge has yet to rule on Dash's request.
This isn't the first time Dash and Roy have battled each other in court since they split over ten years ago.
Dash, who dated late singer Aaliyah until she died in 2001, married Roy in 2005. The marriage was short-lived, and in 2009, Roy filed for divorce at a Manhattan courthouse.
In 2015, the fashion designer was awarded sole custody of the former couple's two daughters and was granted a three-year protective order for herself and her two daughters — then 15-year-old Ava and 6-year-old Tallulah — against Dash.
In 2019, Dash was arrested for owing $400,000 in back child support.
Fast forward to 2021, Roy took Dash back to court and accused him of owing $100,000 in unpaid child support payments and requested that he pay her attorney fees.
During the heated hearing, Dash threatened he would make Roy's lawyer "famous" as he alleged the attorney kept "playing with my family" with the "purpose to make me pay."
Roy's attorney told the court, "I have spent the last 12 years trying to collect debt from Mr. Dash."