Brad Pitt 'Isn't in a Rush' for Girlfriend Ines de Ramon to Meet Kids Following Nasty Angelina Jolie Divorce
Despite being linked for almost a year, Brad Pitt hasn't introduced his children to his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon. The Bullet Train actor "isn't in a rush" for Ramon to meet the six kids he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, especially following his messy divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"It’s not that he doesn’t love Ines, it’s just that he wants to ensure this relationship is going the distance before he takes that major step,” an insider spilled.
The Oscar winner and his leading lady “spend almost all their free time together,” the source told Us Weekly, revealing the jewelry designer has “become very close” with Pitt’s “inner circle of friends.”
While the insider insisted their “relationship is stronger than ever,” Pitt reportedly isn't ready for Ramon to meet Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.
He doesn't want to “push things unless it unfolds organically," the source shared.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Pitt's rep for comment.
The kids aren't the only boundaries the Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood actor has set in his nearly one-year romance.
After Pitt unloaded his longtime Los Angeles pad that she used to share with Jolie earlier this year, an insider told RadarOnline.com that he had no plans to move in with his girlfriend.
We were also told Pitt was “head over heels” for Ramon. "Brad's been telling everyone that he and Ines are exclusive," an insider shared in April. "He's definitely open to taking the next step, and Ines is as well."
Pitt and de Ramon were first spotted together in mid-November 2022.
"Ines is a big hit with all of Brad's pals," the source said at the time. "They've done a few meet and greets [with his family], and they're looking forward to getting to know her more.
Things are moving pretty quickly, but neither Brad nor Ines sees any need to hold back."
Pitt and Jolie split in 2016. Despite being declared legally single three years later, the exes continue to battle over custody of their remaining minor children.
The A-listers are also feuding over their $164 million French winery after Jolie sold off her shares, allegedly being Pitt's back.