Angelina Jolie's Kids Begging Her to Drop Custody Battle With Brad Pitt: Sources
Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016, and they seem no closer to settling their court battle — but their children want the bitter legal feud to end, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"The war is far from over," tattled the tipster. "Angie can't help herself. She still wants payback for Brad's part in ruining their marriage. Meanwhile, he has been sober and much more clearheaded about where they both went wrong, so he's refusing to back down anymore. He's had enough and won't just roll over and give Angelina what she wants."
At the time of the breakup, custody over the kids was at the heart of their dispute. But, though the matter still seemingly isn't settled, it's since become somewhat moot. The eldest of their brood — Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, and Zahara, 18 — are all now legal adults. Plus, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14, are old enough to have opinions on where they reside.
"Angelina doesn't want to let her fight for sole custody go, but the children are growing up, and even they tell their mom it's time to stop," spilled the insider. "The kids are fine with Brad. With maybe the exception of Maddox, they all actually like him.
"That really gets under Angie's skin. If she has her way, she'll continue to battle Brad for years. It's become a part of her."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Angelina's rep for comment.
Brangelina scandalously fell in love on the 2005 set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, while Brad was still married to Jennifer Aniston, 54. However, their legal war has now become as infamous as their romance.
"Angie goes through periods of wanting to move on from Brad and live her life and then pure resentment toward him," said the insider.
"Brad would have settled things a long time ago, and at this point he's spent millions on legal fees. They both have. The situation is ridiculous," added the source.
Angelina and Brad's legal battle doesn't stop at custody. The exes are currently locked in a war over their French winery, Miraval. Brad sued Angie after she sold her shares, claiming she did so illegally.