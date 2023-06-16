Angelina Jolie's Kids Begging Her to Drop Custody Battle With Brad Pitt: Sources

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016, and they seem no closer to settling their court battle — but their children want the bitter legal feud to end, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"The war is far from over," tattled the tipster. "Angie can't help herself. She still wants payback for Brad's part in ruining their marriage. Meanwhile, he has been sober and much more clearheaded about where they both went wrong, so he's refusing to back down anymore. He's had enough and won't just roll over and give Angelina what she wants."