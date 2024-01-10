John Singleton’s Screenwriter Son Awarded Late 'Boyz N the Hood' Director’s Massive Comic Book Collection, Will Split $6.8 Million Estate With 6 Siblings
John Singleton left behind a vast collection of movie and comic book memorabilia — including items featured in his own movies — but one of his kids gets to keep the majority of the treasure trove.
Singleton’s mother Sheila Ward, who was appointed administrator of her son’s estate following his death in 2019, filed her final report in court.
RadarOnline.com obtained the report where Ward told the court she had handled all financial matters and was ready for the probate case to be closed.
The beneficiaries of John’s estate are his 7 children Justice, Selenesol, Hadar, Maasai, Cleopatra, Isis, and Seven. The children were each awarded a 1/7 share.
Ward said the estate was worth $6.8 million. She listed his assets as a LA home, a 1999 Lexus, a 2003 Mercedes Benz, and a 2012 sailboat — worth an estimated $2.3 million.
His other property included 100% ownership of New Deal Productions, worth $3.2 million. Ward said her son had another $1.1 million in his retirement accounts along with $31k in the bank.
In a newly filed court document, Ward revealed how the children agreed to split John’s personal property.
Justice will keep a photograph of Miles Davis and another of Richard Pryor.
John’s screenwriter son Maasai Singleton was awarded the majority of the late director’s memorabilia collection. He will keep several foreign film posters, Peter Parker and Mary Jane art, several bags and boxes of comic books.
Each box contains hundreds of comic books. One box had a total of 168 DC comics including The Curse of the Swap, Black Panther, Bat Girls, Dark Knight, and many others. Another box listed had comics of Captain America, X-Men, Wolverine, and Spiderman.
Maasai will also keep all 895 laser disc movies his dad owned.
All the children will split memorabilia related to John’s movies and the personal journals he kept while on film sets. The kids will also share an interest in a painting of Tupac that was in Baby Boy along with the lowrider Tyrese rode in the film.
In addition, they will share scripts from John’s films Poetic Justice, Shaft, Black Snake Moan, and Hustle & Flow.
In 2023, Maasai spoke to Complex about his father.
“My dad had the heart of a teacher. It was really a blessing because he took that position in fatherhood and was always trying to teach me something,” Maasai tells Complex. “I learned a lot in the time that he was here because he was actively trying to teach.”
Maasai is a screenwriter who works on animated projects.
John died in 2019 at the age of 51 after suffering multiple strokes.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, a judge recently shut down a lawsuit brought against Ward by one of Singleton's exes over alleged unpaid royalties.