John Singleton’s Screenwriter Son Awarded Late 'Boyz N the Hood' Director’s Massive Comic Book Collection, Will Split $6.8 Million Estate With 6 Siblings

John Singleton left behind a vast collection of movie and comic book memorabilia — including items featured in his own movies — but one of his kids gets to keep the majority of the treasure trove.

Singleton’s mother Sheila Ward, who was appointed administrator of her son’s estate following his death in 2019, filed her final report in court.

RadarOnline.com obtained the report where Ward told the court she had handled all financial matters and was ready for the probate case to be closed.