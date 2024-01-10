Trump Goes Off After Hearing on Immunity, Warns 'The Court' Will Be 'Opening the Floodgates'

On Tuesday, January 9, Trump showed up in court to listen to the oral arguments at a hearing on his claim of presidential immunity in the DC Circuit Court of Appeals.

The appeal was heard by a three-judge panel consisting of Judge J. Michelle Childs, Judge Florence Pan, and Judge Karen LeCraft Henderson.

During the hearing, Trump's attorney, John Lauro, argued that a president could order Seal Team Six to assassinate a political rival and not face prosecution unless he were impeached and convicted first.