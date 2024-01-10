Your tip
Trump Goes Off After Hearing on Immunity, Warns 'The Court' Will Be 'Opening the Floodgates'

donald trump repeatedly claims he has presidential immunity
Jan. 10 2024, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Former President and GOP frontrunner Donald Trump made several posts in all-caps claiming that he has "absolute immunity," RadarOnline.com has learned.

donald trump repeatedly claims he has presidential immunity
Donald Trump claims that he has 'presidential immunity.'

On Tuesday, January 9, Trump showed up in court to listen to the oral arguments at a hearing on his claim of presidential immunity in the DC Circuit Court of Appeals.

The appeal was heard by a three-judge panel consisting of Judge J. Michelle Childs, Judge Florence Pan, and Judge Karen LeCraft Henderson.

During the hearing, Trump's attorney, John Lauro, argued that a president could order Seal Team Six to assassinate a political rival and not face prosecution unless he were impeached and convicted first.

donald trump repeatedly claims he has presidential immunity
Donald Trump's lawyers claim that the president could order Seal Team Six to assassinate a political rival and not face prosecution unless he were impeached and convicted first.

After the hearing, Trump told reporters that he and his reporters had a "very good day." However, hours after leaving the courthouse, Trump took to Truth Social and made several posts regarding "presidential immunity."

"WITHOUT IMMUNITY, IT WOULD BE VERY HARD FOR A PRESIDENT TO ENJOY HIS OR HER 'GOLDEN YEARS' OF RETIREMENT. THEY WOULD BE UNDER SIEGE BY RADICAL, OUT OF CONTROL PROSECUTORS, MUCH LIKE I AM, BUT WITHOUT THE RETIREMENT," he shared to his 6.5 million followers.

donald trump repeatedly claims he has presidential immunity
Donald Trump currently faces 91 criminal charges.

The ex-president followed up his post, claiming, "IF THEY TAKE AWAY MY IMMUNITY, THEY TAKE AWAY CROOKED JOE BIDEN'S IMMUNITY. WITHOUT IMMUNITY, IT WOULD BE VERY HARD FOR A PRESIDENT TO PROPERLY FUNCTION!"

"IF A PRESIDENT DOES NOT HAVE IMMUNITY, THE COURT WILL BE 'OPENING THE FLOODGATES' TO PROSECUTING FORMER PRESIDENTS," he continued. "AN OPPOSING HOSTILE PARTY WILL BE DOING IT FOR ANY REASON, ALL OF THE TIME!"

Judge Tanya Chutkan — who is overseeing Trump's federal election interference case brought by special counsel Jack Smith — dismissed two motions filed by the ex-president's legal team based on the First Amendment and claims of presidential immunity. He then appealed.

In his six-minute video posted this week about the case, Trump told his supporters, "Because of Joe Biden. I spend a lot of time in court. Federal. State, city. And tomorrow, I’ll be attending another Biden-inspired federal appeals court argument on presidential immunity in Washington, D.C."

"Of course, I was entitled as president of the United States and commander in chief to immunity. I’m entitled to immunity," Trump continued. "Every president has immunity, especially one that did the job I did."

"I did a great job, and I wasn’t working for myself. I was working for the country, I wasn’t campaigning. The election was long over. I wasn’t campaigning."

