John Singleton’s Daughter Fighting Late 'Boyz N the Hood' Director's Mom Over $3k Per Month Allowance Checks

As we first reported, Shelia, who has been in charge of John’s estate since his 2019 death, recently asked the court to allow her to stop paying Cleopatra $2,700 per month.

The support was initially approved by the court in December 2019. The money was to be used by Cleopatra for support because she was a “full-time student who did not have other sources of income.”

Sheila said Cleopatra graduated from Xavier University of Louisiana in May 2021 but was still being paid. She asked that Cleopatra’s final payout from John’s estate be reduced by the amount she was paid to her after the date of graduation from Xaiver University.