John Singleton’s Ex Sues Late Director’s Mom for $15 Million Over Alleged Fraud, Demands Cut of ‘Snowfall’ and ‘Baby Boy’ Residuals

John Singleton’s ex has slapped the late director’s mother with a $15 million lawsuit over alleged fraud, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Vestria Barlow, one of Singleton’s exes who had two children with him, has filed suit against John’s mother Shelia Ward, John's estate, and various studios.

As we previously reported, Sheila was named administrator of John’s estate following his death in 2019. She recently submitted her final report to the court for approval. Sheila said her late son’s 7 children are the beneficiaries of his estate and will all receive millions. As part of the probate case, Vestria’s daughter Cleopatra demanded $1 million claiming John was supposed to maintain a life insurance policy with her as the beneficiary. Vestria demanded $438k in back child support.

Vestria, who also had a son named Maasai with John, claimed she was awarded primary custody of the kids in 2001. John was ordered to pay $3,875 per month per child until they turned 18. She claimed he stopped making the payments early — leaving the 6-figure debt. In her new lawsuit, Vestria said she wanted to recover damages for defendants’ “knowingly and intentionally failure and refusal to pay past and ongoing royalties, residuals and compensation for use of Plaintiff’s intellectual property in films, television programs, videos and other streaming services.

Since 1998, Vestria said she collaborated with John on his films Poetic Justice, Higher Learning, Woo, Rosewood, Shaft, Baby Boy, Hustle & Flow, Black Snake Moan, and countless others. She said she even helped on his hit show Snowfall. In the suit, Vestria accuses the various studios of failing to properly pay the residuals owed to John. In addition, she claimed to be owed 7-10 percent of all residuals owed to the late director.

“The studio defendants, defendant Shelia Ward, and defendant Estate of John D. Singleton did knowingly, intentionally, negligently did conceal true and accurate income derived from properties where royalties and residuals are and wad due plaintiff,” the suit read.

Vestria claimed she has suffered financial loss, humiliation, emotional distress, anxiety, and stress. She has demanded an 8-figure sum to compensate her. In response, John’s mom and the estate asked the court to dismiss the entire case. She argued the case was brought past the statute of limitations and filed in the wrong state. The case is ongoing.