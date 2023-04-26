John Singleton’s 7 Children to Split Late Director's ‘Boyz N the Hood’ Memorabilia & Iconic ‘Baby Boy’ Lowrider
Late director John Singleton’s 7 children will be splitting his massive film and comic book collection, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, John’s mom Sheila Ward, who was put in charge of administrating his estate, revealed the deal this week.
Sheila told the court that John’s children Justice, Selenesol, Hadar, Massai, Cleopatra, Isis, and Seven will share a 1/7 interest in the property.
The filing noted the collection included valuable Spider-Man comic books, a Marvin Gaye poster, 7 personal journals that he wrote during production on his films, a painting of Tupac worth $75k, various scripts he wrote, an original Boyz N the Hood poster and the lowrider from the Tyrese film Baby Boy worth an estimated $50k and 13 director’s binders.
The scripts are from John’s work on the film Poetic Justice along with projects Shaft, Black Snake Moan, and Hustle & Flow.
In a previous filing, Sheila revealed John had a box of 168 comic books including DC favorites like Swamp Thing and Black Panther. Another box had 170 comics with everything from Batman, Bat Girls, and Dark Knight. A third box had 166 additional comics including issues of Captain America and X-Men.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
In addition, John owned 896 laserdisc movies.
As part of the probate case, Sheila said the late director’s estate was worth $6 million which would be split between the 7 children.
In the final report, she said the estate was worth a total of $6,858,541.41. The assets include a Los Angeles home, a 1999 Lexus, a 2003 Mercedes Benz, and a 2012 sailboat all worth a total of $2.3 million.
John had a 70% interest in Crunk Pictures, LLC, and owned New Deal Productions worth $3.2 million. His retirement accounts are worth $1.1 million, and he had $31k in various bank accounts.
In her new filing, Sheila asked the court to award her $17k for her work on handling her son’s estate. She said part of her work included a settlement with FX to ensure John continued to be paid for his work on the hit show Snowfall.
The judge has yet to sign off on the request.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the director died in 2019 at the age of 51 after suffering multiple strokes.