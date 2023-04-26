John Singleton’s 7 Children to Split Late Director's ‘Boyz N the Hood’ Memorabilia & Iconic ‘Baby Boy’ Lowrider

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, John’s mom Sheila Ward, who was put in charge of administrating his estate, revealed the deal this week.

Late director John Singleton ’s 7 children will be splitting his massive film and comic book collection, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sheila told the court that John’s children Justice, Selenesol, Hadar, Massai, Cleopatra, Isis, and Seven will share a 1/7 interest in the property.

The filing noted the collection included valuable Spider-Man comic books, a Marvin Gaye poster, 7 personal journals that he wrote during production on his films, a painting of Tupac worth $75k, various scripts he wrote, an original Boyz N the Hood poster and the lowrider from the Tyrese film Baby Boy worth an estimated $50k and 13 director’s binders.